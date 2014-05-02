Briefcase for May 3, 2014

HEALTH CARE

• Riverside Medical Center announced recently the addition of <strong>Dr. Im Sun Hong</strong> to the Riverside Medical Group. Hong is an experienced physiatrist seeing patients at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialists.

"My goal is to work together with my patients to improve functional activities utilizing multi-disciplinary approaches to help them return to being active physically and psychologically," said Hong. "It's all about taking small steps at a time."

Hong received his medical degree from Paulista School of Medicine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he also completed residencies in general and orthopedic surgery. He completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at New York Medical College. Originally from Seoul, South Korea, Hong spent the past 24 years working as staff physiatrist, interventional physiatrist and medical director at a few institutions in Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri. He is accepting patients at 400 N Wall St., Ste. 507 in Kankakee. The office number is 815-932-6632. For more information, visit www.myRiversideDocs.com.

• <strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> has received the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for the treatment of stroke patients. Get With The Guidelines Stroke helps hospital teams provide the up-to-date, research-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery, reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Riverside earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include aggressive use of medications and risk-reduction therapies aimed at reducing death and disability and improving the lives of stroke patients. Hospitals can make customized patient education materials available upon discharge, based on the patients' individual risk profiles.