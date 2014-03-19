Briefcase for March 19, 2014

HEALTH CARE

• Presence Medical Group announced that <strong>Drs</strong>. <strong>Reynaldo Nepomuceno</strong> and <strong>Jennifer Nepomuceno</strong> have joined its group of more than 300 physicians throughout Illinois. Reynaldo Nepomuceno earned his medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines after graduating from Loyola University in Chicago. He then completed residency training in family medicine at the Northeastern Ohio Universities Western Reserve Care System. He is board certified in family medicine and enjoys treating the entire family for a variety of needs. He is fluent in English and Tagalog.

Jennifer Nepomuceno earned her medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines. She then completed residency training in family medicine at the Northeastern Ohio Universities Western Reserve Care System. She is board certified in family medicine and is especially interested in women's health. Their office is located at Presence St. Mary's, MedCentre North, at 656 N. Convent St. in Bourbonnais. For more information, call their office at 815-936-5186, or visit presencehealth.org/stmarys-kankakee.

BANKING

• <strong>Scott Piggush</strong>, a Raymond James financial adviser located within Homestar Bank & Financial Services in Manteno, was named as one of Bank Investment Consultant magazine's Top 50 Bank Advisers for 2013.

"I'm honored to be included on this list, as it considers many aspects of my investment services practice and represents a comprehensive analysis," Piggush said.

The magazine evaluated the honorees on six variables, including assets under management, production, asset growth, percentage of fee business, growth in production and production-per-assets. Homestar Bank & Financial Services is at 303 Section Line Road in Manteno.

CHAMBER NEWS

• The <strong>Momence Chamber of Commerce</strong> will be hosting a Business After Hours from 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at the Momence Fire Department and Riverside EMS/Ambulance. Tours will be given and Hor d'oeurves will be served at Off the Vine. For more information or to RSVP, contact Veronica Smith at 815-370-5028.