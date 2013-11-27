Main Street: Synchronizing the best of both worlds

We are deluged by management and leadership books that exhort us to apply certain techniques akin to painting by numbers. "Do this and do that and you will be successful." Well, if life and leadership was only that easy, we would not need thousands of books on leadership theory and seminars to be better leaders. It appears that we are only dancing to the same old song with different lyrics.

We all have heard the old adage that leadership is more of an art than a science. I am sure some of our world-class business schools might challenge this precept, but in reality, it is a mixture of art and science. The science is the metrics, decision-making theory, strategy and crystallizing people toward performing together as efficiently as possible to meet the needs, goals and objectives of the organization. The art of leadership is essentially applying the what, where, why, when and whom to the ever changing dynamics of the organization. The art of leadership is in the subtleties of applying theory correctly and engaging others through their emotions in the right direction of the organization — Emotional Intelligence.

From this perspective, Robert Pater wrote a compelling article on this very concept, titled, "The art of creative, high-performance leadership." He states, "That a small percentage of leaders are able to weave together the right strands of science and art into a strong organizational warp and weft."

Without the proper application of weaving the intricacies of leadership as a science and art, the organization becomes out of sync. For instance, if too much theory is applied (science), then the system moves toward one of being too mechanistic and rigid. This results in a freezing inelasticity by being out of touch with their customer's and worker's shifting needs. On the other hand, too much of leadership as an art brings the organization into inconsistency; decisions are made by too many feelings or intuition, and ultimately workers do not know what to count on.

Consequently, we see that leaders must balance the competing forces of leadership as an art and science into the organization. But given the information as presented above by Pater, how do we navigate this "dance of the veils" successfully? Leadership guru Warren Bennis offers us an interesting perspective when he said, "I used to think that running an organization was equivalent to conducting a symphony orchestra. But I don't think that's quite it; it's more like jazz. There is more improvisation."

Digesting the differences between leadership as an art or science evokes the improvisation, which synchronizes the best of both worlds — art and science. Using this contextual analysis as offered by Bennis, Pater offers us some compelling advice on how to navigate this tricky dilemma.

Be courageously dissatisfied: Courage embraces acting differently than the standard organizational norm, or against standard organizational conventions, at least some of the time to shrug off standard and limiting expectations of how to behave. Expectations often reinforce the status quo. The courageous-creativity aspect of this dimension moves people out of their comfort zone (mediocrity/lethargy) and re-energizes them to a new way of thinking — opposite of the thinking, "That's the way we have always done things around here."

<strong>Bring "different" in</strong>: Weave in different paradigms (models) of thinking, which create new opportunities, outlooks and options. Use your outside or private passions to bring new life and ways of thinking that you have learned and apply it to the organization. Your passions in life can complement your passions at work for new ways of doing things.

<strong>Lead in the present</strong>: Detach yourself from past negative experiences and thinking that this did not work then and will not work now. Reframe your thinking to bring a new focus of intention and ask, "How is our current situation different from past challenges." This reframing brings into focus critical thinking, which allows you to assess and reassess situations that can bring new and creative ideas.

Maintain a pilot mode: High-performance organizations are always evolving and trying something new. As such, high-performance organizations nurture a culture of curiosity. Therefore, don't throw out what works, but carve out organizational spots to try contrary or unusual approaches to the issue at hand.

<strong>Rechannel mistakes</strong>: From failure comes success. Leaders must shake off the chains of complacency and channel their energy to embrace the forces of inevitable change, rather than rehashing past successes or adopting a "good enough" attitude, which only reasserts the self-reinforcing cycle of complacency.

<strong>Collaborate conscientiously</strong>: Researchers have shown that while individuals may be productive working on their own, they are more effectively creative when bouncing ideas off others. As author Lao Tsu wrote, "Things that aren't growing are dying." Therefore to fight the forces of entropy, the organizational leader must form a culture of cooperation; an atmosphere of creativity; and a climate of innovation. The products of this culture create collaboration that propels the organization to new heights of success.

Pater has given us some interesting insight into the intricacies of leadership as an art and science. The wise leader knows how to effectuate the delicate balance between these two critical components. Using this brief template that Pater has given us, allows the leader to implement the successful attributes of both leadership as an art and science by: coaching, mentoring, and equipping employees to move to the next level of success and excellence in the organization.

Additionally, the leader can use the science of leadership to set the goals, objectives, metrics and strategies for the organization. Finally, use the art of leadership to create innovation, cooperation, experimentation and sensing of others in order to climb the mountain of excellence. You might find in the end that the "dance of the veils" is not as difficult as you previously thought.

I would also like to wish everyone a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.