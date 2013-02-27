Briefcase: Feb. 27, 2013

<strong>Health care</strong>

• <strong>Kim Zurek</strong>, registered nurse, has accepted the position of breast nurse navigator at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. Her most recent nursing experience is as manager of the hospital's medical intensive care unit (MICU). Zurek completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Olivet Nazarene University and graduated from the registered nurse program at Kankakee Community College in 2000.

A breast nurse navigator provides guidance and education to women and their family during the initial phases of diagnostic screening, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. Among her many roles, she is the patient's liaison with physicians, advocate and support person. For more information, call 815-929-5866. For information about additional cancer services provided at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, visit provena.org/stmarys.

<strong>Education</strong>

• <strong>Dr. Kathleen Mays</strong>, associate professor of management at East Texas Baptist University (Marshall, Texas) and <strong>Dr. Don Daake</strong>, professor of business at Olivet Nazarene University, have just published in new article in the Journal of Higher Education Theory and Practice. The article "Bridging the Theory-Application Gap in Undergraduate Management Education" is based on a national empirical study that explored the relationship between theory and application techniques and examples in teaching business. It is designed to help professors better understand and apply the necessary balance between the two. Daake also writes a bi-weekly business column in the Kankakee Daily Journal and Mays has co-authored several of these articles as well.

<strong>Chamber news</strong>

• <strong>Mike Ruble</strong>, farm director of WIVR River Country radio, was elected president of the Gilman Chamber of Commerce at the organization's recent organizational meeting. <strong>Cheryl Rabe</strong>, of Country Financial, is vice president; <strong>Joan Honeycutt</strong>, of Farmers State Bank of Danforth, secretary; and <strong>Ernest Potter</strong>, of Potter Rentals, treasurer. New board members are <strong>Nathan Chane</strong>y, of Monical's Pizza, and <strong>Mark Emmanuelle</strong>, of Gilman Health Care.