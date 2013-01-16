Main Street: How to deal with employee burnout

Recently, a prominent business person asked me to write an article regarding how to reduce employee and mentoring burnout. This is a common phenomenon which occurs with high levels of role related stress experienced by workers. Mentoring, in fact, can assist in decreasing burnout through influences on organizational socialization and role stress.

First, I would like to discuss the factors that contribute to employee burnout. In Dr. Chris Thomas' article titled "Preventing burnout: The effects of LMX and mentoring on socialization, role stress, and burnout," as presented to the Academy of Management Best Conference Paper, Thomas describes the effects of burnout which have been linked to negative outcomes such as employee health problems and depression, reductions in job satisfaction and organizational commitment, decreased performance, and reduced productivity, as well as absenteeism and employee turnover. He further states, "The economic and human costs associated with these outcomes underscore the importance of effective organizational practices designed to address burnout."

Building upon the effects of burnout, researchers have predicted that organizations could expect to garner five dollars in savings for each dollar spent on educating employees in stress-management techniques. Thomas defines burnout as "a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion found in employees who work with people in emotionally-demanding situations." Employees who suffer the effects of burnout exhibit feelings of low energy, lack of motivation, negative feelings about themselves or work and usually withdrawal from interpersonal relationships.

From this perspective, employee burnout is a factor that must be dealt with in the organization in which job demands require physical or mental effort. To combat burnout the organization must provide additional resources such as assisting in achieving work goals, diminishing the demands of the job by providing performance feedback, support from colleagues and advancement opportunities. Researchers have shown that lack of job resources is predictive of burnout experiences.

At a more practical level, dealing with burnout is sometimes an arduous task for leaders in the organization. In fact, sometimes leaders also experience the factors of burnout. How then do we as leaders deal with burnout? One leadership theory is the leader-member exchange (LMX) theory, which is a useful model for mentoring. Mentors and leaders who employ LMX concentrate on social support through interactions that express interpersonal concern and career-focused guidance. Mentoring in conjunction with LMX provides interactions which are based on mutual trust, respect, liking and support. This in turn provides pronounced organizational and job-related information, greater job direction, higher objective performance ratings and therefore provide higher competence.

Given the need for positive relationships in the organization, what are the appropriate strategies for reducing burnout? One perspective offered from Thomas' paper is mentoring, in which he offers the following: "Mentors provide protégés with increased exposure and visibility with the organization, sponsorship, coaching, friendship, counseling and other types of development support." Therefore, employees who have mentors are more likely to assimilate into the organization with fewer difficulties. Consequently, mentoring is expected to decrease the effects of burnout.

Additional strategies offered by Thomas are the effects of socialization and the role of stress. Researchers have defined socialization as the acquisition of expectations and behaviors through which people adapt to new jobs and organizational roles. This process leads to suitable behaviors by clarifying duties and norms within work groups and fostering the necessary skills to manage conflicting role demands. Employees have defined roles in the organization, which identify duties and norms within work groups, and further foster the skills necessary to manage conflicting role demands.

Consequently, role stress results when employees experience role conflict, role ambiguity or a combination of both while performing expected role behaviors. An example of this is clearly illustrated in a health care environment in which workers could be confronted with the dual charge of improving patient care while attempting to cut costs. The time demands restrict the ability to provide high-quality care while servicing multiple patients, or when staff is moved between different care units and facing competing expectations. Therefore, researchers have identified role stress as a precursor to job burnout.

The ideas represented above provide the leader with appropriate strategies for dealing with burnout. Mentoring provides a positive influence on role stress. However, mentors need additional training when faced with situations that put competing or excessive demands on their protégés. Additionally, organizational leaders need to engage in high-quality exchanges with subordinates and monitor workers who may be disengaged from their work.

In the end, it is the leader's responsibility to monitor, engage and provide a safe environment which lends social support to prevent the disastrous effects of burnout. The effects of burnout can be diminished if you take the necessary steps in providing your employees with the proper mentors and reducing the ambiguity of expectations of their jobs.

<em>Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., is a manager with the state of Illinois with 28 years' experience and is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL program at Olivet Nazarene University. He also lectures frequently on emotional intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. You can contact him at epiatt@olivet.edu.</em>