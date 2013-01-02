Briefcase for Jan. 2, 2013

<strong>Hair salons</strong>

• Hair Pros in Meadowview Shoppes in Kankakee recently announced that <strong>Cindy Keast</strong> and <strong>Sherri Brattin</strong> have joined the staff.

Keast is a licensed cosmetologist and offers a full line of nail services as well as specializing in eyelash extensions. Brattin is a licensed nail technician, offering a complete line of nail services, including acrylics, gels, gel polishes, chip proof manicures and pedicures.

Hair Pros is at 8 Meadowview Center and Keast and Brattin are available Tuesday-Saturday. The phone number is 815-933-1411.

<strong>Health care</strong>

• The Illinois Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations recently announced its Pinnacle Awards winners, and <strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> made the list in six categories. The six-person team earned the Award of Excellence in community newsletter for the HealthCurrents video newsletter as well as an Award of Excellence in employee communication for the Riverside Holiday Primer. The received four awards of merit in the following categories: integrated marketing campaign for the Riverside Sleep Disorder Institute marketing, special event for the East Tower open house activities, website design/development for the Riverside webApp, and writing project for HealthCurrents print edition featuring mild heart failure patients. In addition, the East Tower microsite earned the team an honorable mention in Website Design/Development.

"It's very rewarding to have our campaigns and projects recognized as being among the best in the state," said Carl Maronich, Riverside's director of marketing. "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to promote all the great things that are happening at Riverside. So to have an organization like ISHMPR bless us with their highest honor for our work means a lot."

For more on the latest at Riverside, visit www.RiversideMC.net.