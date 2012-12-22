Mountain of emails don't pile up

<em><strong>Editor's note</strong>: 5 Tips for Thriving in 2013... The fourth in a series of tips for business owners.</em>

Every office has examples of the two extremes.

In one corner, you have the organized type who can find six-month-old meeting notes. You know: The person who knows what's on the calendar for next week and next month, the staff member who has assignments done on time.

And, in the other corner, you have the employee with maybe 19,000 emails in the computer inbox — with 6,300 unopened. You know: the people who claim they can find things in the stacks of paper that hide their desk.

"I refer to those as 'piling systems,' instead of filing systems," explained Kris Condon, a business professor and the director of the paralegal program at Kankakee Community College.

She not only maintains one of those organized desks, she has her emails under control. She knows what's on her calendar. And she's willing to share her secrets.

Getting right to the task — which also is one of her office habits — Condon first offers four tips for letting technology help you.

• If you're an Outlook email user, it also has great features for tracking tasks. For example, you can mark a task with a percentage of completion. You can also color code tasks so that red-flagged tasks are critical.

• Use a monthly or weekly calendar to help you plan ahead. Looking at a daily calendar on a phone is great to keep you on a daily schedule, but having the next couple of weeks of your life laid out for you can help you stay time on task.

• Don't be "on call" with your email. In this technology-driven world, resist the impulse to answer an email two minutes after you receive it. Set aside a specific time or times each day to respond to routine emails.

• Create folders for your online "paperwork" in a securely backed-up location for your documents and then move them. If you need help with creating and using folders in Windows 7, KCC's Office of Continuing Education has a great class on that very subject.

Getting away from the computer, Condon suggests using aids to keep your paper files up to date.

"Use a color-coded filing system. And [make it a practice to] only touch a piece of paper once as it comes across your desk. Every time you pick up a piece of paper and decide you must do something about it before you put it back down again, you are wasting time. If it's a loose paper, put it in a labeled folder; if it doesn't have a folder, make one and put it in the folder," she said.

Condon suggests the same one-touch strategy with emails, suggesting that files make a very practical depository for information you want to keep. She even has helped friends through the process of repairing the damage of office neglect.

"I had a friend who had something like 974 emails in an account — all unopened. She was just overwhelmed by what she had to do," she said. "But I offer an analogy for people who find themselves in this situation. I tell them its like someone training for a race.

"You don't get on the treadmill and run four miles the first day. You work up to this. But I assure them, that once they have their system set up, they will be amazed at the free time they have."

Condon noted that she often teaches seven different classes during a semester, so she juggles different schedules and works with dozens of students and assignments.

"And, it's important to me that students don't come in and see me with stacks of paper on my desk. I have to practice what I teach."