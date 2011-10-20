Main Street business: From local to a global marketplace

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal Oct. 12, 2011</strong>

Recently we have written on exploring job opportunities, economic indicators and the overall climate of organizations. In a similar vein, we would like to discuss global opportunities for prospective employees seeking to expand their working experience in a macrocultural environment.

An interesting discussion on this phenomenon was conducted with five international managers in the Harvard Business Review article "A Changed World." What exactly do the terms "global" or "cultural adaptability" mean in today's emerging, worldwide, instant-access economy? The authors of the article agreed that the dominant shift from being a local to a global marketplace is irreversible and gaining momentum. However, there were divergent opinions on issues relating to the importance of overseas assignments and the degree to which business people need to adhere to local cultural norms.

We will review the salient points of culture and how it impacts those managers seeking to work in the global economy.

Stephen Green, CEO of HSBC Group, which employs 215,000 people across the globe, said, "We don't look so much at what or where people have studied but rather at their drive, initiative, cultural sensitivity and readiness to see the world as their oyster." An interesting thought and one that enables the prospective global employee to realize there is more to international culture than studying abroad. Additionally, Green asserts that it is not a function of studying classics, economics, history or languages; rather, the significant issues are the qualities necessary to be good, well-rounded executives in a highly international institution operating in a diverse set of communities. Diversity then becomes the glue for the organization and enables different cultures to share a set of business principles to achieve a shared sense of purpose and vision for success.

Fred Hassan, chairman and CEO of Schering-Plough, an international pharmaceutical company, suggests that it is not the overseas assignments or learning additional languages that makes international mangers a success; rather, their ability to have a real passion and curiosity about the world, enables them to become effective in different cultures. By being yourself and showing interest and openness, Green argues, you arrive at the heart of a global attitude.

A central theme emerges for global managers Green said, and that is "the CEO has to see themselves as the chief developer of talent, no matter how large the company." This includes performance evaluations that measure how well employees demonstrated open-minded behaviors, including shared accountability, transparency and collaboration across geographies, Green said.

Jeffery Immelt, chairman and CEO of General Electric, said, "We devote a lot of time and energy to building up personal networks. You can't be a lone ranger and also be a global manager." He further states that the common denominators for a multi business company are people and culture. GE has developed a culture of being in the people development business. Human resources at General Electric is not an agenda item; it is the agenda. He further contends that Americans need to be global thinkers. General Electric recognizes that their junior executives had multicultural exposures as part of their upbringing. This younger generation is much different from their parents' with greater ability to and ease of travel, educational opportunities abroad and technological advancements such as the Internet and cellphones, all affording opportunities for increasing lines of global communication.

Offering a different view, Daniel Meiland, executive chairman of Egon Zehnder International, believes the world is getting smaller and markets are getting bigger. While many companies believe that positioning their executives overseas brings increased cultural awareness, they often fail, as the company forgets about them once they get there. While it may be true that cultural awareness is a critical component of success, people are pretty much the same everywhere. Respect of people and culture remains the one essential element for trust in building relationships. Meiland contends that executives who truly respect their employees and peers as human beings will always win. Genuine leadership is concentrated on finding reasons to praise performance and show real interest in employees. It becomes the foundation for enabling your employees in a domestic or foreign culture to adapt and succeed.

All of these international leaders agree that developing a global mindset and learning about other cultures are important for your career advancement. Intertwining your personal experience with other cultures and ideas allows you to grow as an individual and global employee. As international barriers are rapidly decompressing at an increasing rate, employees that are able to thrive and prosper are those who have a passion for other cultures, and have the ability to transcend their own cultures to adapt to international ones.

<em><strong>Edward Piatt, holds a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University, and MBA from Governors State University and Ed.D. from Olivet Nazarene University. Contact him at epiatt@olivet.edu.</strong></em>

<em><strong>Don Daake, holds a Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University; an MBA from the University of Iowa and a Ph.D. from Florida State University. Contact him at ddaake@olivet.edu.</strong></em>