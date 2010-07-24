Briefcase: July 24, 2010

<strong>WATSEKA</strong>

* The Iroquois Economic Development Association has rescheduled the Business Retention Workshop for 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Watseka Theatre.

The workshop, canceled last month, will feature Eric P. Canada of Blane, Canada Ltd. His topic, "The Missing Link: A Vision for Retention and Expansion," will provide local leaders with a plan to refocus their economic development programs as well as explore new opportunities that may lie ahead in the emerging new economy, said IEDA director Ken Baragree.

For more information, or to register, e-mail ida@co.iroquois.il.us or call IEDA at (815) 432-0072 or T&D Metal Products at (815) 432-4938.