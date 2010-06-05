Local retail: Berkot's Super Foods opens in Peotone

Berkot's Super Foods has opened in Petone Friday. The grocery store took over the former Peotone Country Market building at 312 Harlem Ave. (Illinois Route 50).

The supermarket, which employs approximately 45-50 people, will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. The store's phone number is (708) 258-3460.

In addition to the customary grocery items, the Peotone location was recently approved to sell packaged liquors through an amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage code by the Peotone village board.

Berkot's Super Foods also has locations in New Lenox, Manhattan, Manteno, Mokena, Watseka, Coal City, Braidwood, Dwight and Wilmington.