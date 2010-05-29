World: Galaxy Internet sues Google

A Newton, Mass., Internet service provider is suing Google for $10 million, claiming the company invaded its customers' privacy.

Galaxy Internet Services, which is located on Needham Street and maintains WiFi systems in Government Center and Faneuil Hall, according to the suit, is filed on behalf of "all residents within the state of Massachusetts whose wireless data was captured stored, and decoded/decrypted by defendant, and all users of Galaxy's and its affiliates' WiFi installations."

A similar suit was filed against Google in Oregon last week.

While creating Google Street View, the company sent cars around the country to take pictures. In doing so, the cameras getting photos also stored wireless information, including network and router names.

It also collected information sent over those networks, according to a statement on Google's blog.

Google has apologized and said they did not intend to collect the information. Robert Carp, the president of Galaxy who is also the attorney filing suit through Carp Law Offices, said that information would be very valuable to the company.

"People like me believe Google lives and dies on ad revenue, this gives them the ability to pinpoint neighborhoods using WiFi IDs," Carp said. "They could pick West Newton Hill -- when someone from there Googles, the chances are they'd come up with ads fitting for them, in a higher demographic."

The material Google collected is not easily readable without "sophisticated decoding or processing," according to the lawsuit. Carp compared Google's collection of it to entering a house because the door was unlocked and open.

"Just because something unencrypted was sent through the air doesn't mean you should have access to it," he said.