State: Quinn OKs ag loan expansion

Gov. Pat Quinn has signed legislation expanding a state loan guarantee program that allows farmers and agri-businesses lower interest rates and increases their access to capital.

Senate Bill 3719 expands the Illinois Finance Authority's long-standing farm loan guarantee program.

The state guarantees the loans, but the actual financing is done by banks and other lending institutions.

"The timing of this expanded program couldn't be better," said state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, chief House sponsor. "I'm especially pleased this program will support the industry at all levels, from family farms to larger agri-businesses."

State Sen. Michael Frerichs, D-Champaign was the chief Senate sponsor.

~ Robert Themer