More income tax filers using do-it-yourself software

Many tax preparation services are seeing slower-than-normal traffic this year, thanks in part to penny-pinching clients using do-it-yourself tax software to finish their 1040s.

H&R Block reported a 6.3 percent decrease in tax returns prepared through March 15, and Jackson Hewitt reported an 18 percent decrease through Feb. 28, according to news releases from each company. Software company Intuit, however, reported a 10 percent increase in its TurboTax software through March 13.

Joe Denault, H&R Block franchisee owner at the Meadowview Shopping Center in Kankakee, hasn't seen a big drop.

"At this point, it's down minimally," he said.

Brian Hazelwood, manager of the H&R Block office in Belvidere, said the poor economy is partly to blame for the shift to a money-saving option.

"That seems to be the main issue, and with a lot of folks being laid off I certainly can't blame them," he said.

Some filers are also turning to H&R Block's online software.

"That's part of it, and the IRS has a free file service," Denault said.

The high unemployment rate is part of it, too.

Hazelwood said some turnover is expected each year, but it's been more pronounced this spring.

"We always have a certain percentage that are not going to come back the next year, but we're definitely down," he said. "We're trying to get out and get people the help they need."

Denault also said people who are drawing unemployment don't think they have to file.

"That's not true," he said. "You definitely have to file."

The computer shift isn't helping everyone, however. Hazelwood said he's seen several longtime clients buy tax software only to end up back in the office looking for help.

"There are different levels of tax software you can purchase based on the complexity of your tax return, and a lot of folks don't realize the complexity of their return," he said. "They buy the least expensive one that doesn't have the option to do what they need it to do."

Not every tax office is feeling the pinch.

"We're staying pretty much the same level as last year," said Tom O'Connor, owner of Larimer O'Connor in Bradley. "We haven't noticed a drop."

O'Connor said his company has been in business for 60 years, which helps tremendously.

"We're pretty well insulated," he said. "We have a lot of families that keep coming back. We've been real happy with the amount of business this year. We've been doing it a long time."

O'Connor said the economy has slowed the amount of new business he would normally see.

"You're probably fooling yourself if you didn't notice a drop there," he said.

Glenn Greenberg, owner of Professional Accounting and Tax Service in Rockford, said although his overall business is down, the number of returns filed year to date is much higher than last year.

Still, he hasn't seen several longtime customers this year, either because they're trying to save money or have moved to find work elsewhere.

"A lot of our clients probably didn't have to file or suspect they owe and don't have the money to pay," he said. "I think a lot of the decline in the industry is just because the economy's hurting everyone."

With the tax deadline approaching in eight days, Denault expects business to pick up.

"Oh yeah," he said. "It seems like at this office we see an increase after the first of April, or now after Easter. They realize they still have to file, and we could see an increase in traffic."