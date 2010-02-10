Business briefcase: Feb. 10, 2010

CHAMBER NEWS

* The Frankfort Chamber of Commerce announces the 26th annual Business Expo to be held Saturday, March 6.

Area businesses are invited to participate in this very affordable event. The theme is "Striving for Excellence." The daylong event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lincoln-Way East High School Field House, U.S. Route 45 and Colorado Avenue in Frankfort. Admission is free. Early registration deadline is Feb. 19.

The chamber office must pre-approve the direct sale of your merchandise. An application is available to download at www.frankfortchamber.com or by calling the chamber office at (815) 469-3356.

* The second Manhattan Chamber of Commerce membership drive will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the Double Deuce, 330 W. North St. in Manhattan. The event is open to all chamber members and those individuals or businesses who would like to learn more about the Chamber of Commerce and its benefits. For more information, call (815) 478-3811.

HEALTH CARE

* Four local physicians were elected to serve as the 2010 officers of the IMH Medical Staff. Elected by their peers were:

Dr. Mohammed Razvi, chief of staff, who specializes in urology. He joined the IMH Medical staff in 1976. His practice is located at 130 N. Laird Lane in Watseka. To contact his office, call (815) 432-4312.

Dr. V. Aravind Reddy, vice chief of staff, who specializes in cardiology. He has been a member of the IMH Medical staff since 1987. His office is at 625 S. Fifth St. in Watseka. To contact his office, call (815) 432-2225.

Dr. Philip Zumwalt, secretary/treasurer, who specializes in family practice and obstetrics. He has been a member of the IMH staff since 1979. His medical practice, Watseka Family Practice, is located at 125 S. Fourth St. in Watseka. To contact his office, call (815) 432-5408.

Dr. Teresita Torres, will serve as past chief of staff. She specializes in family practice and obstetrics, and has been a member of the IMH Medical staff since 1996. Her medical practice, Roberts Clinic, is at 845 S. Fourth St. in Watseka. To contact her office, call (815) 432-2461.