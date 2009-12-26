Jean Chatzky: Don't be a victim, organize for an emergency

Editor's note: Jean Chatzky's column is a regular feature on Friday, but due to The Daily Journal not publishing on Christmas Day, her column appears today.

Just the sound of an ambulance alarm blaring is enough to make me tense up, and I'm sure that's a natural reaction for all of us. We are all often fearful of losing everything we've worked so hard for -- our homes, furnishings, invaluable family heirlooms can all be damaged in a disaster.

Sure, if you're a homeowner, you have insurance. And if you're a renter, I certainly hope you have a renter's policy. (Half of renters don't, by the way. If you're in that group, please use this column as a nudge to start shopping around. The coverage should run less than $300 -- which is an amount you would pay to fix a computer or big screen TV, let alone replace one.)

But while a good insurance policy will cover your possessions and the cost to rebuild your home, there are things you'll never get back -- those heirlooms, for one, but also vital personal documents and legal paperwork. Just ask victims of the California wildfires or Hurricane Katrina. Why not use one of the next few weekends to gather what you need to protect in case of an emergency? Here's a roadmap:

Know what's considered vital. In and after an emergency the following information and documents are key: insurance cards or policy numbers, important contact information, copies of deeds, titles, estate-planning documents, bank and investment account information, birth and marriage certificates, passports, drivers licenses or other identification cards, emergency contact numbers (for your doctor, pharmacy, family members and attorney), debt statements, and recent tax returns. There may be other things that are considered vital to you -- for instance, you may want a CD of family photos or a backup of your computer hard drive.

Get organized. "Most people have some sort of organizational system, but if given a short time to grab important documents, they wouldn't be able to get their hands on them all," says Dr. Debra Pankow, an associate professor and family economics specialist at North Dakota State University. She suggests pulling together a "grab-and-go box," something that you can easily carry with you if you have to evacuate your home. Ideally, you want something that is fireproof and waterproof, so your papers are protected even if you're not home to retrieve them. Look for a small safe that has a Class 350 1-hour fire rating, which means the safe can be exposed to 1550 F for an hour without the internal temperature reaching more than 350 degrees. In addition to the papers I mentioned above, which you can put in plastic covers for double protection, you should keep an extra key to your safe deposit box in here. Which brings me to ...

Open a safe deposit box. It will cost you anywhere from about $20 to $100 a year, depending on your bank and the size of your box, but it's more than worth it for storing extra copies of the documents I listed above. That way, if what you have at home is destroyed, you have backup copies that you can easily access (and if the bank is destroyed, vice versa). What you don't want to do, though, is store original copies or things you might need immediately in a safe deposit box. "Things you're not going to want to have in there include your passport, your power of attorney originals, the original copy of your will -- basically, documents that you may need over a weekend," says Laura Leist, the president of the National Association of Professional Organizers and author of "Eliminate Chaos: The 10-Step Process to Organize Your Home and Life."

Have a financial buddy. It may be your spouse, your adult child, or just a very close friend, but someone should know where you keep your important papers. They should also have contact information for your attorney, accountant or anyone else they might need to reach in an emergency. Operation Hope has a helpful guide that you can fill out with important information about yourself, your family members, your pets, as well as contact information for people who work with you, on their Web site at www.operationhope.org/pdpg. You can keep a copy of the form in your grab-and-go box and give additional copies to your financial buddy. Your attorney, if you have one, should have the original copies of your will, medical directives and any other estate-planning documents, and your copy of these papers should include a note with contact information for the attorney, says Leist.

Consider an electronic storage space. It will cost you a little bit, but purchasing just a small amount of storage space from a company who will store scans of your important documents in a secure space online is generally worth it if you're looking for double protection. Think of it as backing up your computer on an external hard drive -- it's just a little bit of extra security in case things go wrong. A bonus, says Brad Berkowitz, a partner at Lock Your Docs (www.lockyourdocs.com), which provides this service, is that you can access copies of your information from anywhere by logging on through a computer. Berkowitz's service costs $29 a year for 100 MB of space, which is enough for most people.

With reporting by Arielle McGowen

