Main Street business: Appropriate selling

Question: I do not see myself as a sales person, but someone once told me everyone is always selling something. Is this true?

"Sold!" The sweetest sound to a homeowner, the Realtor, the car dealer and the insurance agent. "Sold to the highest bidder," another triumph for the auctioneer. While this article will be useful for the aspiring salesperson, it really is for everyone, including you. Why? Because all of us are selling every day: selling an idea, our resume, or simply selling ourselves to others. The preacher is selling his/her parishioners morality and ethics. The teacher is selling knowledge to his or her students. A parent with teenagers is either selling or more likely being sold! So everyone sells something whether we know it or not. While most of us believe we are reasonably good at selling our ideas, almost all of us from time to time fall victim to the following two mistakes -- underselling and over-overselling. How is that possible to fall victim to both of these errors? It depends on the situation we find ourselves in. Furthermore, it is frequently based on our perceived power or influence.

Underselling is really quite common. Go into many stores these days and see how little attention is paid to you as a customer. On the other hand, top-line merchants do it differently. Their premier sales people listen carefully and then adapt their message to the client's needs. In addition, once a sale is made, additional services or products will be offered that compliment the initial purchase -- not in a pushy way, but in a helpful, considerate way. Good servers in restaurants are trained to ask customers about appetizers, drinks and desserts. A skilled clothing salesman will suggest a tie or shirt with the new suit.

So why do so many people undersell? There are number of reasons. First, many sales people are not given a good reason or incentive to care. They are merely order takers. Great companies and organizations find a way to reward high performers. Another reason for underselling is that we may feel intrusive by asking for more. But professionals in the development and fundraising business tell us that one of the biggest mistakes when asking for money is asking for too little or being timid. That being said, you have to be really good at reading people and act in an appropriate fashion. Finally, since most of us don't really think of ourselves as salespeople, we lack the proper level of confidence.

One of the best courses I ever took was the Carnegie sales course way back in 1987. Even though I have never been a professional salesman, it taught me to persuade with confidence. It is just one of many such programs that teachers, preachers, candlestick makers, managers and entrepreneurs could benefit from.

OK, so if underselling is bad, what about overselling. One of the myths about effective sales people is that they are incessant talkers. They can talk about anything, and once in a while even be sincere. Do you ever have a conversation with somebody where they talk 80-90 percent of the time? They have no interest in you. How does that make you feel? As the story goes: after Joe has talked about himself for 10 minutes nonstop, he catches himself and says "Enough about me! Now let's talk about what you think about me."

Most effective persuaders have mastered the art of listening and adapting their message to the person they are communicating with. Here we are not talking about some sort of manipulative strategy, but a genuine interest in the other person and their needs. The great motivational speaker, Zig Ziglar, nails it in his book, "Secrets of Closing the Sale." He says: "You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want."

The dark side of overselling becomes problematic and is too common at some car service shops. They take add-on selling and go way too far. Go in for a simple oil change and the first thing you know, they call you out on the floor to tell you that "according to the manufacturer" you need to change your transmission fluid, flush your radiator and maybe three more things. What they don't tell you, unless you press them, is what they are suggesting is necessary ONLY if your vehicle is being operated in under the most severe conditions. This is rarely the case for the average driver. While any owner should appreciate an honest assessment of needed work, far too many people fall victim to this sort of manipulative overselling. After taking my car to one of these local shops for more than 10 years, I finally had enough and now go to a place that uses fair suggestive-selling rather than intimidation based on people's ignorance (not a put down -- most of us just aren't mechanics.)

In summary, effective selling is a two-way communication, not manipulation. Great salespeople will tell you once the buyer is ready to buy, just "shut up!" Whether you are selling a product, service, an idea and yourself, you must balance your approach to avoid both underselling or overselling. In other words, you need to learn appropriate selling. It is both art and science, and a skill that we can all get better at.

Don Daake is Professor of Business at Olivet Nazarene University, Director of the Weber Leadership Center, and an adjunct faculty member in Anderson University's doctoral program. He holds a B.S. from Kansas State University, an MBA from the University of Iowa and Ph.D. from the Florida State University in Strategic Management. Contact him at ddaake@olivet.edu

Edward Piatt, is an Ed.D. candidate in the Ethical Leadership Doctorate Program at Olivet Nazarene University and manager with more than 25 years experience. He holds a B.S. from Purdue University and an MBA from Governor's State University. Contact him at epiatt@olivet.edu.