Briefcase -- July 29, 2009

KANKAKEE

* Riverside Medical Center has appointed Gerard A. Baker as the new vice president of physician practice development. In this role, Baker will be responsible for providing leadership and support for the clinical and business operations of each delivery site, including the various Riverside community health centers in the region

He is also responsible for the following departments: the Riverside Medical Group (RMG), physician offices associated with the RMG network, regulatory compliance, occupational medicine services, practice acquisitions, divisional strategic planning and the grant-funded New Life program.

Baker holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame and a master's degree in health administration from Ohio State University.