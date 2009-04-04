Farm Bureau -- How the budget affects ag

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will see a decrease of approximately $1.7 million in overall funding in fiscal year 2010. The budget proposes allocating a total of $109.2 million in operations and pass through programs. The number of employees IDOA will have is 438, a slight increase of 4 employees compared to last year, but a significant decrease from 2002 when the ag department had 669 employees. This has an overall affect to the farm community for services and programming throughout the year.

The only new initiative the ag department is listing for the upcoming year is the hosting of an international Homeland Security training exercise in June, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Agriculture had experienced several cuts from years past with no increases being added back. Overall the new proposal has about an additional $750,000 in key program cuts, including Extension programs. (These cuts don't affect Cook County Extension as it has a separate line item. Cook County Extension did see a drop of $360,000.)

As I mentioned in a previous column, the Farm Bureau was looking at a maintenance budget with no new spending in the current revenue stream. The Farm Bureau will hold the budget constant for the ag programs that have already taken budget cut hits from previous years.

Under the current economic situation, it is difficult for anyone to say they like tax increases. The budget proposal listed $2.8 billion increases in a personal income tax, $350 million increase in corporate income taxes, license plate fees increases, cigarette taxes, business tax exemption incentive changes, which were not disclosed. Most everyone will be paying an increase while trying to get our budget back in balance. We need to remember that we did not get in this position overnight as it took years to dig this deep hole. Under the governor's budget proposal, a family of four making $24,000 or less per year would pay no income tax in Illinois.

One of the problems that I see in the proposed budget is fund sweeps. The budget overview includes a statement that some of the budget will be balanced by transferring excess balances in special funds. This, as we have reported in the past, has become a common practice. Taking positive balances from dedicated funds, generally supported by specific user fees, license fees, or other sources that have been collected for a specific purpose is wrong.

Doing this means the real reasons we're in this mess in the first place are not being addressed. That is one of the main reasons our roads are in such bad shape. We have collected enough road taxes and motor fuel taxes to repair the majority of the roads, but these funds have been swept into the feneral revenue portion of the budget to fund new programs. Programs that should be placed on hold until we get our financial house in order.

The way the budget is going leads me to believe the issue at hand -- over spending -- is not being dealt with as it should be.

This basically covers the budget from the agriculture side but we also know that what is proposed may not happen. This basically gives us a brief update as to where ag stands. The stimulus package has yet to be determined for the agriculture sector, but we know that this package will not go for the expansion and upgrade of the locks and dams on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. While these were approved there were no appropriations provided for these projects before the stimulus package was approved.

April is here and Easter is next weekend. The tractors with the planters and drills will be on the roads very soon heading to the fields to plant this year's crop. We ask that you watch out for those farm vehicles as they travel much slower and will be frequenting the roads over the next two months. We also have a special fundraiser going on for the phone cards for the troops. A flower sale with all profits going to buy prepaid phone cards is going on and deadline for orders is April 27th. You may obtain an order blank by calling the Will County Farm Bureau at (815) 727-4811. We wish you all a safe spring and blessed Easter.

Mark Schneidewind is the manager of the Will County Farm Bureau. He can be reached at (815) 727-4811.