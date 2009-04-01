Local experts answer your business questions

With two educational institutions and a myriad of business organizations, Kankakee County is full of experts who can help guide people through both feast and famine, where the economy is concerned.

The Daily Journal is fortunate to have secured the expertise of two such specialists, who have teamed up to bring you a weekly column of advice and useful information. They will bring the business news of the day, including the cutting-edge ideas on best practices, and bring them home in a personal, local way so you can immediately utilize the information at your workplace.

Don Daake, Ph.D., has been a business professor at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais for 14 years. He teaches strategic management, marketing research, advertising, MIS, global marketing, and entrepreneurship. Daake is also the director of ONU's Weber Entrepreneurship and Leadership Center, a position he's held since 2001.

He is not new to the area of education and training and spent 15 years developing continuing education programs for Eastern Iowa Community College. Daake has held numerous positions where he developed programs for a wide spectrum of organizations including banking, real estate, insurance, manufacturing, to name a few.

Daake is vice chairman of the Kankakee chapter of SCORE, has served on the board of directors of the Kankakee River Valley Chamber of Commerce, and is on the board of directors of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Daake holds a bachelor's degree in history from Kansas State University, an MBA with concentration in marketing from the University of Iowa, and a Ph.D. in strategic management from Florida State University.

Ed Piatt is the northeast senior account manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

Prior to joining the DCEO Opportunity Returns team, Piatt worked as a marketing specialist with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the predecessor to DCEO, handling special projects, including bringing Boeing's corporate headquarters to Chicago. Piatt also worked for several years with Central Management Services Real Estate Leasing Division, where he handled all the real estate-leasing- related needs of state agencies, boards and commissions in a seven-county region.

Piatt also was the business manager of the new State of Illinois Center in Chicago now known as the James R. Thompson Center.

Piatt has a background in real estate, finance and strategic planning with an MBA from Governors State University and a bachelor's degree from Purdue University in business management.

In addition, Piatt holds a real estate brokers license. Currently, Piatt is in the doctorate of education program for ethical leadership at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.