Fears of crime, economy spur gun sales

The popular handguns are on back order. Some kinds of semiautomatic rifles are even harder to get. Ammo, too, is at a premium. In short, the gun industry is weathering the recession just fine.

In Massachusetts and across America, the recent surge in gun buying has been fueled by fears that President Obama will restrict gun rights, and by creeping anxiety about crime and the economy.

"It's a tug-of-war between the anxiety of the general public and their lack of money," said Andrew Molchan, president of the Professional Gun Retailers Association. "Right now, anxiety seems to be winning out."

At M&M Plimoth Bay Outfitters in Plymouth, AR-15s and other military-pattern semiautomatic rifles, once heavily restricted as so-called assault weapons, have been quickest to sell.

Owner Peter Tache stressed that frantic customers were not forming lines outside his shop, but he also said his "display is much emptier."

"It's fear, anxiety, and 'get 'em while you can,'" he said.

Many gun-rights advocates are aghast at indications that the Obama administration wants to reinstate the Federal Assault Weapons Ban. President Clinton signed the law in 1994, banning or severely restricting 19 types of semiautomatic military-style rifles, including AR-15s and AK-47s, along with the sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The ban expired in 2004; a proposed extension was later voted down.

Similar restrictions remain on the books in Massachusetts.

Tache said more first-time buyers walk into the shop these days. The discussion often revolves around the recession driving up crime levels. There's even talk about the potential for civil unrest.

"There are a lot of people out of work, and the heat of summer is coming," Tache said. "People unable to feed their families may go out looking."

Don Hunt of Hunter's Trading Post in Weymouth said the phenomenon has awakened popular awareness of Second Amendment rights. Among even the traditionally liberal, some people are changing their tune as the recession opens up new fears.

"You'd be surprised how many politicians and schoolteachers are getting (gun) licenses," Hunt said. "It floors me."

FBI background checks required for gun purchases -- a key indicator of sales -- spiked nationwide around the November election. In Massachusetts, there were 36 percent more background checks in January and February than in those months last year.

Manufacturers have been unable to keep up with the sudden surge in demand, gun dealers said.

Last week, Springfield-based manufacturer Smith & Wesson reported a 26 percent rise in its quarterly profits, with handgun sales up 46 percent. After a steep decline, the company's stock price has soared 250 percent since October.

Firearm-safety instructors say their courses are booked solid, and some report waiting lists several months long.

"Our next available isn't until June," said Jon Green, director of education and training for the Gun Owners' Action League. He noted that the standard wait a year ago was one month.

Eighty percent of his students are looking to make their first gun purchases, Green said.

At the Braintree Rifle & Pistol Club, attendance at monthly orientation sessions for new members has nearly doubled, said Lynne Roberts, a part-time instructor there. Roberts said demand for her services started climbing last summer.

"I got 12 inquiries from people on my phone in one day last month," said Roberts, who mainly instructs women.