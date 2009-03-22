Last time it was this bad ... What was news in 1993?

The latest statewide unemployment statistics revealed that the January jump to 7.9 percent marks the highest level recorded since April 1993.

What? You don't remember the Depression of April 1993?

A look back in The Daily Journal archives offered a glimpse of a very different world -- even if the unemployment levels were comparable. Of course there were no bank or automaker bailouts in the headlines. The stock market hadn't plunged. But there was a new Democrat in the White House.

The headlines that month showed little interest in the economy in general. In fact, a page one story reported on a poll that showed Americans' top concern was children's welfare.

Other topics getting a lot of attention were:

* The standoff with David Koresh and the controversy

that followed in Waco:

* The introduction of term "terrorists' sleeper cells;"

* The wet weather that was delaying the farmers'

planting season;

* The closing of Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul;

* The average price of a gallon of gas was up to $1.11;

* And the state's "looming" budget deficit was $1.7 mil

lion.

The only reference to unemployment was a single, two-column headline that told us: "Jobless rate hits 10 %." The story noted this was the first time that Kankakee County's rate hit double-digits (10.1 percent) since February of 1992. (Oh yeah, the Depression of February, 1992.)

The April 30 story also noted that Kankakee's rate was third highest in the state, trailing Decatur's 10.5 percent and Rockford's 10.3 percent. But there was no sense of alarm in that account. Instead, more space was being devoted to local business development.

Among the positive subjects being discussed were: The new Eagle grocery store in Meadowview would be hiring 100; the new Executive Center being built in downtown Kankakee; the construction of a new Target Store was announced; and Kankakee County's rise to 28th among Illinois' 102 counties in family income.

April 1993 saw the demise of one of the area's largest contracting firms, the Loitz Brothers Construction Company of Grant Park. The big difference in the news then and now is that the business was closed because surviving founder Lawrence Loitz was 78, and tired of working full-time.

And more than 1,500 bidders showed up for the auction of the company's heavy equipment.