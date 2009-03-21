Make your workplace more efficient

By Phil Angelo

Everyone who's ever been in business management recognizes the symptoms:

* Strategic plans that gather dust, fill drawers and become paperweights.

* Business meetings that approach the length of feature films.

* Vague mish-mosh goals to "become the best."

Wednesday, Ken McChesney, presenter for the Franklin Covey group, tried to shake the cobwebs out of local leaders with the kickoff presentation for Olivet Nazarene University's new Center for Ethical Leadership and Executive Development. More than 90 invited executives attended at the university's Weber Center.

McChesney travels the country giving two presentations a week, trying to get business leaders to turn vague goals into concrete results. While the Franklin Covey group may not be known to the common reader, its main principal, Steven Covey, certainly is. Covey's "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" has sold more than 10 million copies since its first publication in 1989.

Today, McChesney said the one product growing in the Franklin Covey arsenal is "The 4 Disciplines of Execution," which aims to turn ideas into results.

McChesney likened it to "Ritalin for organizations."

Organizations, McChesney said, have to narrow their goals, particularly in financially stressed times like these. It's a useless bromide to compile endless lists of good ideas that you will never have time to do.

In a law of diminishing returns, he suggests that the more goals an organization tries to hit, the less it may get accomplished.

Goals, he said, have to be specific.

"Does anyone know what the original goal -- the mission statement -- of the space program was?"

He answered his rhetorical question: "To lead the world in space exploration."

John Kennedy turned all that around with a specific: "Landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth" by the end of the 1960s.

It's a classic goal, he said. "Move X to Y by when."

Specific goals, McChesney said, free employees. Morale goes up. You "end the game of we kinda oughta," he said. Morale, he said, is not boosted by giving stuff, or even by pay. It's boosted when employees feel they are winning.

The job of the manager, it seems, is to pick the correct problem to solve. When Coca-Cola wanted to boost production at its Dasani plant, it started with the same vague goal you might expect -- produce more. When the problem was really dissected, it was all about increasing the number of people on the work crews and improving preventive maintenance.

You have to create a culture of accountability.

Meetings, the albatross around most employees' necks, need to be short and sweet. In fact, they shouldn't last longer than 20 minutes, according to McChesney.

McChesney also said too much time is consumed with strategic plans, at least the way they are currently constituted.

Many firms, he added, go through planning process after planning process. "Here's last year's plan" he said, "but this year we really mean it."

He noted that cultures resist anything that looks like a program or think new management is just the flavor of the month.