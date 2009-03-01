Stimulus plan has special provisions for unemployed

Three provisions in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 bring some good news for people who have been laid off recently and for youths looking for work, according to Elisabeth Dunbar, executive director of the Grundy, Livingston, Kankakee Workforce Board.

"We're very excited about it," Dunbar said. "Part of that stimulus money will be specifically targeted at employment for youth."

The funds also will help newly unemployed people make the transition into new jobs, Dunbar added.

The three provisions

Unemployment benefits -- The stimulus bill extended the Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional 20 weeks of unemployment insurance to people in Illinois. The emergency program was set to expire on Aug. 27, 2009. The new expiration date is Dec. 31, 2009, for new applicants with a "phase-out" period ending May 31, 2010," according to the U.S. Department of Labor. An extra $25 will appear in unemployment checks, beginning today in many cases.

The program went into effect on Feb. 22, according to the labor department. "But due to the complexity of changing automated systems, some states have advised that they may implement later, making payments retroactively," the labor department's Web site said. For more information, go to www.dol.gov/opa/media/press/eta/ETA20090196.htm.

COBRA -- The new law may help laid off workers to afford to continue their health care coverage through COBRA. Before, people had to pay their insurance premiums themselves, which can be cost-prohibitive. The new law will subsidize 65 percent of the premiums and requires that amount to be paid by the employer, who will then be reimbursed by the government. That means people who lost their jobs will be required to pay 35 percent of COBRA premiums. The subsidy goes into effect today. The law is retroactive to Sept. 1, 2008.

The subsidy can last for up to nine months. Laid-off workers who have paid the full premium are eligible for a refund, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Workers who made more than $125,000, or married people filing tax returns jointly, who made $250,000 are not eligible for the subsidy.

Employers are required to send the appropriate forms to former employees. For more information, go to www.ides.state.il.us.

Youth programs -- Under the Job Training Partnership Act -- the forerunner to the current system of workforce boards -- funds were used to put youths to work in a variety of public works-type jobs such as painting curbs, Dunbar said.

"We would pay the wages of youth to take jobs over the summer," she said. "But that went away." The funds under the stimulus act will help resurrect similar programs.

Dunbar said there already are programs in place that deal for adults with disabilities and disadvantaged youth such as Options Center for Independent Living and Futures Unlimited. The new infusion of cash would go a long way in getting youths familiar with the business world because they could be placed in internship-type positions in areas where they have an interest.

Dunbar said she doesn't know yet how much money the workforce board will receive for youth employment programs.

~ Kristin Szremski