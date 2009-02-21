Room and board: Are you ready for a renter?

Times are tight.

But before you take to window washing cars at stoplights or selling an organ on the black market to make ends meet, consider a more practical and less labor-intensive way of earning some extra cash.

Do you have a spare room in your house? Renting it out could be a relatively hassle-free budgetary solution, provided that you aren't too accustomed to a solitary or overly private existence.

"When we think about financial problems, we tend to focus more on the side of reducing expenses," said Karen Chan, consumer and family economics educator at the University of Illinois Extension's Cook County office in Countryside. "But there are two parts to the equation. People forget about the income side of things, and it's worth investigating all of the options we have to bring in additional dollars."

As you mull things over, here's a guide to make sure you're on the right track.

Questions to ask yourself

* Have you ever lived with a roommate before?

If you've experienced a similar housing situation during college or after moving out of your parents' home, you'll be more prepared for the scenarios that are likely to unfold and better equipped to handle irritations and problems, said Susan Taylor, an accredited financial counselor and certified housing adviser for Illinois' DuPage and Cook counties.

It's different than having a grandmother move in or sharing a dorm with a friend. There could be a complete stranger in your midst, and you have to be mentally and physically comfortable with that.

* What's your current living situation?

According to Taylor, room renting is perfect for empty-nesters but not optimal for families with younger children.

* Are you set in your ways or do you have a routine you need to follow?

"Maybe the boarder is a night owl, and you go to bed at 8 p.m. Or maybe they listen to a lot of music that's going to drift into your area of the house. Or maybe there's an overnight guest," Taylor said. "You have to be prepared for these contingencies or establish house rules during the contract-signing stage."

Logistics

* What accommodations can you actually offer?

"Is it a bedroom only? Will they have to share a bathroom?" Chan said. "You need to be specific up front about what resources and amenities will be included.

"Will they have a shelf in the refrigerator? Cooking privilege?" she added. "Access to communal areas like the family room or basement? Can they use the phone? Watch cable? Will they have Internet access? What about parking?"

Taylor suggested landlords plan one step further.

"You have to throw household appliances and supplies into the mix," she said. "Decide on whether the washing machine, dishwasher and vacuum cleaner are fair game because extra usage will bring on extra wear and tear."

Also, should your tenant provide their own soap or carry a toilet paper roll with them to the bathroom? Either way, articulate expectations early on.

* What's the layout of your house? Do you have a finished basement? An attic? A room above the garage?

"Any configuration with a separate entrance or facilities is ideal," Taylor said. "That way, you aren't getting interrupted as much and aren't at the mercy of the boarder's schedule or habits."

Vetting potential renters

* How can you find candidates?

Word of mouth, newspaper ads, and Web sites like Craigslist and Roomster are helpful. Consider soliciting the help of a local agent to connect you with interested parties.

* What about students?

If you live close to a college campus, it's a great idea to recruit a student renter.

"You've got yourself a ready pool of tenants," Chan said. "And they're individuals who are accustomed to sharing living space."

Plus, there's a natural end point -- when the semester ends or the student graduates -- in case you aren't happy with the arrangement.

* Should you run background checks?

After conducting interviews, this is a must in the evaluation process, Taylor said. Finding out whether the applicant has a criminal history, is a registered sex offender or has terrible credit is necessary for your physical and financial safety.

Also make sure to ask for and check personal references -- including a current employer and a bank representative.

Business transaction

* What will you charge?

You need to figure out whether it will be a flat rent rate or if a portion of utilities will fall on the prospective tenant's shoulders. To get a ballpark figure, talk with a Realtor in your community to get the going rate for a one-bedroom or studio apartment.

Don't forget to ask for the first and last month's rent as a deposit to cover repairs, Taylor said.

* How do you draw up a written agreement?

You may need an attorney to drop a contract, or you can search for forms/templates on the Internet and pay a small fee, Taylor said. It's also worthwhile chatting with a property manager or association for tips.

"You want to make sure it's a sound document," she added. "It benefits both parties to have the terms spelled out so that everyone knows what the stipulations of compliance are and under what circumstances the agreement can be terminated."

A copy of this signed and dated document should be given to the tenant. And it should outline the rules of the house, establish acceptable forms of payment and due dates, notice of termination, etc.

Taylor suggests the lease start off in six-month increments and switch to annual renewal once you've developed a rapport with your boarder.

* Are there tax implications?

Rent income has to be indicated as earned income, so you do pay state and federal taxes on it, Taylor said. These ramifications could affect you when you sell the home too, Chan added. Check with your accountant to get a handle on tax requirements and to avoid exceeding the legally allowable rental rate.

* What about insurance?

Do your research to determine whether having a renter under your roof poses a problem with your homeowner's insurance, Chan said. And ask an insurance agent about coverage for injuries the boarder may sustain on your property.

* Anything else?

Make some calls to ask about potential zoning restrictions and health and safety and letting regulations.