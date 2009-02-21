Chamber holds two memorable events

A large crowd gathered Thursday night at the Hilton Garden Inn to hear former Super Bowl champion and current Kankakee Community College athletic director Ted Petersen speak about his experiences on and off the playing field. Petersen was the keynote speaker at the Kankakee Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner, where members and guests celebrated with an awards ceremony. They also celebrated the fact the chamber earned a Four-Star accreditation rating from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce last year. It is one of 10 chambers in Illinois with that ranking.

Also on Friday, employees from Cigna Health Care in Bourbonnais had a reception at the KRCC office as they handed over to Harbor House a $1,000 check from their company. The check was a matching grant from Cigna's corporate office. The money was awarded because of the work Cigna employees in Bourbonnais did on a school supply drive last fall in conjunction with the chamber and River Valley Metro. Cigna employees raised enough money and received enough donations to fill 135 backpacks for schoolchildren.