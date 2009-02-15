Ask the Fool: The basics of a buyout

When a company is bought out, should its stock price go up or down? -- P.U., Bellingham, Wash.

It depends on the deal. If the firm's current market value is around $5 billion and it's bought for $10 billion, the stock price may leap up on the news. When a company is very desirable, perhaps due to its products or growth prospects, a buyer may have to outbid other interested companies. But if a firm is struggling, it might get scooped up for a song.

Meanwhile, if investors think that the acquiring company has struck a good deal, its price might also rise. But if they think the company overpaid or won't see a good return on the investment, the price can fall.

When one company buys another and spends millions of dollars to do so, who actually gets that money? Where does it go? -- B.A., Millersburg, Ohio

If the acquiring company pays cash, it goes to the shareholders of the acquired firm. There can also be payments to other classes of equity, such as holders of preferred stock. On some occasions, some of the cash tendered may go to debt holders, if part of the purchase price is allocated to buying back debt.

If the acquirer buys with its own stock, then shareholders of the acquired firm will get shares of the acquiring company in exchange for their acquired-firm stock. These shares can be sold for cash, or the shareholders can simply hold on. Companies typically buy other companies for more than their pre-purchase market price, paying a "premium."

Some purchases involve combinations of cash and stock. In all-stock transactions, no cash trades hands.

In 1998, at age 69, I began reading The Wall Street Journal and decided to buy stocks on my own because I was disappointed in my husband's investment returns. After lots of research and following my picks, I bought into Sun Microsystems, Palm, Oracle, Qwest and AstraZeneca, because it was located near my hometown. After the nosedive in tech stocks, I began reading all the logical explanations. I lost a lot. My husband, very little. With the wind out of my sails, I realized what a rookie I was and that Rome wasn't built in a day. -- V.P., online

The Fool Responds: You were smart to research before buying, but you're right that developing real savvy can take time and some painful lessons. AstraZeneca is holding its own, and some tech stocks such as Oracle have risen significantly since that nosedive. At least you didn't buy near the peak, in 2000. Perhaps ask your husband what he looks for in his investments. By putting your two heads together, your portfolio might end up doing even better.

Founded in 1889, today I'm the world leader in the making, marketing and distribution of spices, seasonings and flavors to the entire food industry. My brand names include Zatarain's and Old Bay. My industrial division serves most of the top 100 food processors, restaurant chains, distributors and warehouse clubs, offering spices, blended seasonings, condiments, coatings and compound flavors. My name may not be on many packages, but it's probably in your spice cabinet, and my products are in a wide range of foods. I rake in more than $3 billion yearly, and my annual report is scented. Who am I?

Last week's trivia answer: Founded by two Stanford classmates in 1939, I'm a global leader in computer printers, shipping more than a million each week, along with nearly 50 million computers each year. My first product was an audio oscillator that Walt Disney Studios used for its film "Fantasia." I spend $3.5 billion per year on research and development, and produce about 11 patents per day worldwide. I power more than 130 of the world's stock exchanges. My software runs more than 100 million cell phones. I merged with Compaq in 2000 and rake in almost $120 billion annually. Who am I? (Answer: Hewlett-Packard)