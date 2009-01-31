The Motley Fool, Feb 1

<strong>ASK THE FOOL: Protecting Your Brokerage Account</strong>

I'm thinking about opening an online brokerage account. If the brokerage goes bankrupt or closes, will my account be protected? -- P.C., Davenport, Iowa

Most brokerages carry Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC) insurance, protecting your account for up to $500,000, including up to $100,000 in cash claims. (Many brokerages carry additional insurance, too.) This doesn't protect you against a loss in value of your holdings, though. Instead, it protects against the financial failure of broker-dealers. To ensure that a brokerage is SIPC-protected, look closely at its Web site for assurance or call it up and ask.

Learn more about brokerages and how to choose a good one at www.broker.fool.com and more about the SIPC at www.sipc.org.

Since I have only a few thousand dollars to invest, I'm looking for stocks that cost only a few dollars each. Where should I look? -- T.S., Fayetteville, N.C.

First off, you're wrong to think that you need to find "cheap" stocks. You may buy 1,000 shares of stock for $1 each, only to see them fall in value, while, alternatively, you might have bought 10 shares of a $100 stock that doubles in a few years. The price alone doesn't tell you much. A $300 stock might look pricey, but if the company's shares are really worth $500 each, it's a bargain.

Consider steering clear of "penny stocks," those trading for less than $5 each. Generally volatile and extra risky, they're often more likely to go out of business than go to the moon. Too many people fall for them, getting excited at the thought of owning thousands of shares. It's not the number of shares that matter, though -- it's their strength and performance.

<strong>FOOL'S SCHOOL: Options, in a Nutshell</strong>

Imagine that you want to invest in Tattoo Advertising Co. (Ticker: YOWCH). You can buy shares the usual way -- or you can use options. There are two main types of options: Calls and puts. A call gives you the right to buy a set number of shares, at a set price, within a certain period of time (typically just a few months). For this right, you pay a price premium. Puts give you the right to sell shares.

If YOWCH is selling for $50 per share, you might buy "April $55" call options for it. Let's say you pay $6 each ($600 total) for call options to buy 100 shares of YOWCH at $55 apiece. If, just before your options expire, YOWCH is selling for $65 per share, you can exercise your options and buy 100 shares for $5,500. Then you can keep them or sell them for their current rate, netting $6,500. Your profit may appear to be $1,000, but you paid $600 for the options, so it's really $400, less commissions and taxes.

Options are risky. If YOWCH stays at $55 or falls, your $600 would be entirely lost. With the options you bought, you're betting that the stock will top $61 per share -- $55 plus $6 -- by April.

Options are appealing because of the leverage they offer. With $1,000, you can buy only 20 shares of a $50 stock. Alternatively, that $1,000 could buy many options tied to hundreds of shares of stock. But with options, timing is critical. If things don't go your way in a short time frame, your option will expire worthless. Most options expire unexercised and worthless.

If you're sure that YOWCH's stock will rise, you're probably best off buying its stock. Then, if it doesn't behave as you expected in the near term, you can either sell the shares or hang on patiently.

Options are not for beginning investors, and many advanced investors steer clear, too. Still, there are some situations where they can make sense. Learn more at www.cboe.com/LearnCenter.

<strong>MY DUMBEST INVESTMENT: Down payment down</strong>

I received an inheritance. I wasn't sure what to do with it, so I put it in the stock market. I had the thought of buying another home when prices became more reasonable. Well, the stock market dropped and now I lost part of my principal. I know better. Why didn't I remember my own advice? -- T.M., online

The Fool Responds: Many of us go against our instincts and end up regretting it. Your story illustrates why we advise people to not put any money into the stock market that they'll need within five years (or even 10, to be much more conservative). You just don't know what the market will do in the short term. On the plus side, if it helps, home values have also plunged in many regions. So your smaller portfolio might possibly still be able to help you buy a less-costly home. Next time you're about to make a major financial move, ask yourself what some unpleasant outcomes might be and how you would handle them.

<strong>FOOLISH TRIVIA</strong>

I'm a global leader in records management and have been storing boxes of documents for companies since 1951. My founder was once known as the "Mushroom King" in upstate New York, where he grew fungi. I rake in some $3 billion annually from my 120,000-plus customers. I also store electronic data, computer disks and tapes, microfilm, audio and video tapes, X-rays and blueprints. I can retrieve -- or destroy -- whichever records you want. My disaster recovery division can back up your data and store it off-site. You might call me Ferrous Peak. Who am I?

<strong>Last Week's Trivia Answer:</strong> My roots go back to 1795 and a bourbon-making grain mill operator named Jacob Beam. Today I'm a leading consumer brands company, with brands that focus on home and hardware products (Moen, MasterBrand, Waterloo, Simonton, Therma-Tru and Master Lock), spirits (Jim Beam, Courvoisier, Maker's Mark, Cruzan, Canadian Club, Sauza, Laphroaig, DeKuyper, Teacher's and Harveys), and golf (Titleist, Cobra, Pinnacle and FootJoy). Some 20 percent of my sales come from products introduced in just the past three years. Based in Deerfield, Ill., I employ more than 30,000 people, and my annual sales top $8 billion. Who am I? (Answer: Fortune Brands)