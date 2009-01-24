Bradley's Historic Frank Lloyd Wright home for sale

Kankakee County's most significant piece of architecture is for sale.

Gaines and Sharon Hall have put the B. Harley Bradley House, built in 1900 by world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, on the market.

The asking price is $1,982,982. Berry McCracken of Rosenboom Realty is the listing agent.

"We would love to see it become a public site," Gaines Hall said. "In our heart of hearts, a government or a foundation would be the ideal owner."

The Halls, owners of the property for the past four years, have almost completely restored the home and stable to the original designs executed by Wright. The only remaining work, Gaines said, would be to find or re-create art glass for some interior pieces of furniture.

"We've done just about everything we can do as a private couple," he said. Keeping up with the cleaning of the 6,000-square-foot home is a challenge. It is time, both Gaines and Sharon Hall say, to move on, though that future could involve a smaller house on the Kankakee River they love.

Located at 701 S. Harrison Avenue in Kankakee, the home is one of only 532 Wright designs built in the world. Hall, who teaches architecture at the University of Illinois, calls the home "the house that changed the face of American architecture."

While the Halls hope for a public, nonprofit buyer, they will sell privately if no public buyer is found. They do not have a specific timetable for a sale, and are willing to work with a public group on financing.

The home is on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Riverview Historic District. In 2007, the American Institute of Architects named it as one of the 150 best places in the state.

Elisabeth Dunbar, chairman of the new Kankakee County Preservation Commission, hopes to spur a public drive to move the home into public hands. A Bradley House Fund has been set up with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. Dunbar wrote the first $250 check. She wants to tap national donors, as well as local individuals.

In so many cases, she said, communities get involved when there's a "crisis" to save the property. "Here the home has already been restored with loving care," she said.

Shiloh Aderhold, with the Oak Park-based Frank Lloyd Wright Preservation Trust, said that about 20 of Wright's buildings are now held by the public as museums or educational centers.

"It's like any piece of real estate" she says. "The price honestly depends on the condition of the property and its location."

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy Web site currently lists 19 properties for sale: One gas station and 18 homes. Prices range from $7.7 million for the 1923 Millard House in Pasadena, Calif., to $975,000 for the 1952 Lindholm residence in Cloquet, Minn. A complete list can be found at www.savewright.org