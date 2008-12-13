Biz Bits - Tips for a recession-style shopper

TIP OF THE WEEK

Here are some tips to stay budget-friendly and become a recession-style shopper:

* Make a list: The luxury of roaming around a department store or strolling through a mall is wonderful, but that can only lead to unnecessary purchases. Before you set out on your shopping trip, decide what exactly it is you want or need.

* Cut back on driving: Once you've established what you need to buy, plan a driving route for your shopping outing. Establish where you're going, in what order and do a little research to find out the quickest way to get there. Gas prices may be on the decline for now, but who knows what will happen in the future.

* Purchase online: Everything found in brick and mortar stores can be bought online, often for less.

* Never shop hungry: When it comes to grocery shopping, shopping on an empty stomach can empty your wallet pretty fast. Make sure to have a snack before heading out.

THE LIST

Forbes.com put together a list of 10 great last-minute gifts. Here are their ideas:

* Experiential gift card

* Cell phone

* Charging-station valet

* Nike iPod Sports Kit

* Electronic ATM

* Flip video camera

* Jewelry

* Canon digital camera and printer

* Digital picture frame

* Do-it-yourself herb gardens

nNUMBER TO KNOW

0: Amount of interest being paid on $30 billion worth of T-bills. Analysts say investors are just happy to put their money somewhere where it won't lose money.

TECH TIP

Your PC isn't very old, but it sure is slow, but a new computer just isn't in the budget in this tough economy. The good news is that you can make your PC run faster by giving it a tune-up. Here are some tips:

* Free up disk space. Start easy by emptying out your recycle bin. Then move on to deleting installed programs you don't use. If you're feeling more ambitious, remove Windows temporary files and optional extras that you don't use.

* Repair errors. Hard disks can develop bad sectors, which prevent your PC from saving information in organized files on the disk. The information will be pushed somewhere else outside of the bad sector, causing the computer to slow down as it searches for files.

* Remove spyware. Spyware not only slows your PC down, but also puts your personal identity at risk. There are many free anti-spyware programs available online.

* Use a defragmenting program like Hard Disk Tune-Up to reduce data access time by rearranging the fragments into their proper sectors quickly. The software can reduce the time it takes your computer to search the hard drive.

QUOTE OF NOTE

"You don't change coaches in the middle of a game, especially when things are so volatile."

Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca, commenting Tuesday on the prospect of forcing the Big Three CEOs to quit.

~ GateHouse

News Service