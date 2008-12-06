Farm View: Schedule set for winter Ag Breakfasts

Experts on tap to share industry news

The Kankakee County Ag Expo Committee has set this winter's schedule for their popular Ag Breakfasts. Nearly 160 people attended the educational and informative Ag Breakfasts held last winter and this year's lineup is sure to draw a great crowd as well.

The Ag Breakfasts will be held on the following dates with the first in December and the last in March with the specific dates of Thursday. Dec. 11, Jan. 16, Feb. 5, and March 19. Each session will begin at 7 a.m. with the conclusion of the breakfast and presentations by 8:30 a.m. There is again a great schedule of speakers who will inform the agriculture community and any others with an interest on important and relevant ag-related topics. The cost is $9 per person.

The Thursday, December 11 Ag Breakfast will be at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley featuring Kent Rausch, associate professor at the University of Illinois. Rausch focuses on nutrient recovery in coproducts made from corn processing and improving the value of these coproducts produced in ethanol production. The new research in this area will be a focus of his presentation.

The speaker for the January 16 breakfast will be Doug Yoder, senior director of marketing and risk management for the Illinois Farm Bureau. Yoder will cover a wide variety of Farm Bill topics including direct payments, ACRE, traditional counter-cyclical payments, payment limits, payment eligibility, changes to crop insurance and the new permanent disaster program. Producers in agribusiness will not want to miss this important information. The January breakfast will also take place at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

The February 5 breakfast will coincide with the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting which will also be held at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. Bert Jacobson, dean of sustainability and planning at Kankakee Community College, will speak on KCC's Sustainability Department. The college's Sustainability Center provides information and assistance to students, homeowners, business and commercial interests. Also at this meeting the SWCD will be holding elections and honoring local citizens who have improved our natural resource base by their actions.

The final breakfast of the season will be held on March 19 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds and will be in conjunction with the Kids Day at the Farm program. The speaker for the final session will be Ken Bischoff, who is a microbiologist at the USDA research station in Peoria. Bischoff will give a history, overview, and the achievements of the Peoria research station, along with information on the biofuels research project that he is involved with. He will also discuss how the work they do affects those in the agriculture production community. Bischoff graduated from Herscher High School in 1984 and is currently the lead scientist in the bioproducts and biocatalysis research unit in Peoria.

Anyone with an interest in agriculture or with an interest in these topics is welcome to attend. Please register at least three days in advance of each breakfast by contacting the University of Illinois Extension office at (815) 933-8337.

Don't miss this excellent opportunity to start your day off right with a great breakfast and a dose of pertinent information among your friends in your agriculture community.

Chad Miller is the manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau. He can be reached at (815) 932-7471.