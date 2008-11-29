Farm View: Please give this holiday season

Hope everyone had a very nice Thanksgiving with family and friends. As we approach December, the holiday bustle with parties, shopping and attending Christmas events helps us all get into the spirit of Christmas giving.

I know that all the needy organizations such as United Way, Lambs Fold, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Spanish Center, Morning Star Mission, Trinity Services, Wish Upon a Star, Salvation Army, Sunny Hill nursing home, March of Dimes, M.D.A., Cornerstone Family Ministries, Easter Seals, churches -- and we can't forget our veterans groups -- are all in need of donations and assistance this holiday season. The economy has placed many of these organizations in a position of needing support more than ever. Don't forget to give what you can this holiday season as our local food pantries and charity groups are reporting a very large need for donations. I apologize if I left other groups out but these are the ones that we have worked with locally.

<strong>Deer crossing</strong>

As a friendly reminder, motorists are to be aware for deer in the evenings as the second shotgun season will be Dec. 5 though 7. The deer will be on the run a lot more than normal during these days and we see a much higher ratio of deer getting hit on our local roads as a result. Please be careful and more on the outlook for the deer.

<strong>Ethanol study</strong>

The latest study on Ethanol, by the University of Bradley, was conducted at a production site for corn-based Ethanol. The plant is located in Rochelle.

The study showed the plant's potential for global warming impact was 40 percent lower than that of gasoline plants. This again backs what earlier studies have proven, but the benefits keep improving with the technology improvements at each of the production plants.

This latest study will be very helpful to the ethanol industry as the renewable energy debate continues in Congress. The farming community is pleased to see the continued improvements with ethanol plants. But we also know that we need a variety of renewable fuels to make our energy supply stronger. We have seen what happens when we rely on just one product, such as petroleum. A lack of alternatives really cost consumers.

<strong>New fuel crop</strong>

Here's an update on another effort the farm community is working on with our fuel systems. Biofuels Manufacturers of Illinois has been studying a new potential crop that will fit in with corn and soybean rotations and not take away from the food chain.

The crop is called Pennycress. It's basically considered a weed but it has a great potential for oil content.

Pennycress is a winter annual in the mustard family. As I mentioned, it is currently being treated as a weed. Growmark (Farm Service), which Heritage FS is part of, has partnered with the Biofuels Manufacturers. Sudhir Seth, Biofuels Manufacturers CEO, is hopeful that this crop will be used a great deal in the near future. The unique thing about this crop is after the corn or soybeans have been harvested it can be planted and left to grow over the winter months. Then before corn and soybeans are planted the next spring, the pennycress can be harvested, Seth said. That is truly exciting and is just another way your local farming community is working for everyone's energy dependence at the local level.

<strong>Phone cards for troops</strong>

The packages for our troops overseas started going out this week for the holidays. Operation Care Package has set a goal of 10,000 packages and the Farm Bureau is working hard to try and get a phone card in each box. To date, we have raised $18,000 thanks to members, businesses and the public. We only need an additional $3,000 to make this happen. Thanks to everyone for your help. The deadline for phone card money is Dec. 5. For more information you may call Terri or Mark at (815) 727-4811. Our address is Will County Farm Bureau, 100 Manhattan Road, Joliet IL 60433.

