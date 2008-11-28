Briefcase -- Nov. 28, 2008

<strong>PEOPLE</strong>

* <strong>Tony Perry</strong> has been named to the advisory board of the <strong>Lowell Stahl Center for Real Estate Studies at Lewis University</strong>.

The advisory board is comprised of local business leaders, alumni and friends of the University who have shown leadership and outstanding service in the field of Real Estate.

Perry has been a Realtor for 43 years. He has been president of the Kankakee Association of Realtors; founder and president of the Northern Illinois Association of Realtors; and co-founder and president of the Illinois Chapter of Commercial-Investment Realtors. He is a member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, National Association of Corporate Real Estate Executives and six other organizations that business and industry use in developing, expanding and relocating.

Perry has earned the designations of Certified Commercial-Investment Member and also the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors. He headed the Kankakee County Economic Development Association known as Area Jobs Development Association for 23 years and was responsible for bringing several new industries to the county.

* <strong>Robert L. Cotter III</strong> has joined the <strong>Iroquois Federal Financial</strong> team. He has been in the banking, insurance and customer service fields for more than 10 years.

<strong>NEW BUSINESS</strong>

* <strong>Anthony Wilkinson</strong> has announced his new business, <strong>Cobbleup Handyman Services</strong>. The business, which started in September, will take any size jobs from a broken window to a complete home remodelling project. Free estimates. References provided upon request. Call (815) 333.3063 or e- mail cobbleup@comcast.net

NEWS

* <strong>The Duke of Oil</strong> is hositng a fundraising event at its Bradley location to collect toys for the <strong>U.S. Marine Corps. Toys for Tots program</strong>.

Every customer who comes in now through Dec. 15 will receive $6 off an oil change when a new, unwrapped toy is donated.

The Duke of Oil is located at 141 S. Kinzie Ave., (Illinois Route 50) Bradley. Call (815) 939-4744.