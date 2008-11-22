Green jobs: Tour highlights renewable resources

Green jobs are the buzz words these days, thanks in part to the emphasis placed upon alternative energy in the recent presidential campaign.

By studying the manufacturing infrastructure in the area, the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County is focusing green jobs and how to attract and retain them.

A new study by Duke University that was released Tuesday said the manufacturing industry sector could benefit from the movement.

"Manufacturing Climate Solutions," provides a detailed look at the manufacturing jobs that already exist and would be created when the United States takes action to limit global-warming pollution, according to the university's Web site. Most of those jobs would be created to make parts to supply the top five carbon-reducing technologies: LED lighting, high-performance windows, auxiliary power units for long-haul trucks, concentrating solar power, and Super Soil Systems (a new method for treating hog waste).

On Friday, the alliance hosted a tour of several sites that utilize renewable energy resources. Locations included the hydroelectric plant on Washington Avenue, the new Kankakee Administration Building, the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency -- the wastewater treatment plant -- and Willowhaven Interpretive Center, part of the Bourbonnais Township Park District.

Tour participants included members of the Community Sustainability Committee, which is working with the new Sustainability Center at Kankakee Community College.

Van Mill said the goal of Friday's event was to gauge the county's existing infrastructure and to use that as a starting point.

"We are in the process of gathering information and evaluating the current situation in terms of green technology and its impact on the workforce, Van Mill said. "The goal is to evaluate the existing conditions to determine what the job potential is to go green."

The Daily Journal will explore this issue in greater detail next Sunday. What does exist already? What kind of job training is necessary to prepare a workforce? What kind of jobs can be created or attracted to the area?