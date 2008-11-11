Malcolm Berko -- Verizon is a better call

Compared

Dear Mr. Berko: I'm considering the purchase of either 200 shares of MetroPCS Communications Inc. or 100 shares of Verizon Communications Inc. I'm 45 and this investment will be in my Roth independent retirement account, which you advised me to set up several years ago because the money won't be taxed when it comes out. Anyhow, I need your help on making this selection. MetroPCS seems to be a more aggressive company but Verizon seems to be a more stable company. I want to choose the best issue. I'm also thinking about buying 200 shares of Sprint in our joint account as a gamble because, at $3.50 a share, I think it might be under-priced. What do you think of this idea? -- D.F., Springfield, Ill.

Dear D.F.: MetroPCS Communications Inc. (PCS-$15) is one of the many small wireless communications carriers competing against Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T. Mobile, Alltel and other big carriers. MetroPCS came public in April 2007 with the help of Bear Stearns, selling 50 million shares at $23. Revenues in 2007 were $2.2 billion, should grow to $2.8 billion in 2008 and possibly $3.4 billion in 2009. And, wonder of wonders, MetroPCS earned 57 cents in 2007, expects to earn 58 cents in 2008 and, if the economy doesn't get any worse, Wall Street thinks MetroPCS could earn 70 cents in 2009.

This upstart has had a good start. But a couple of industry analysts seem to think that MetroPCS's revenue growth will hit a wall. They also tell me that MetroPCS's 71-year-old co-founder, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Roger Lindquist, is not a nice guy. He thinks he walks on water and the troops tell me he's very stiff and aloof. And CFO J. Braxton Carter III likes to think of himself as "royalty." Well, what do you expect from a person who uses an initial for his first name and proudly carries three bowling pins after his last name?

While MetroPCS's financials are quite good, Lindquist and Carter define "customer service" as an oxymoron. Just for fun, you might ring their customer service line and listen to a musical greeting that sounds like a constipated turkey. Nah, stay away from MetroPCS. Its management reminds me of Gary Forsee, the chairman and CEO who ran Sprint Nextel Corp. into the ground. MetroPCS might move higher to the $17 to $19 level. But that would only be market momentum, not management driven.

Now Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ-$32) expects to post $100 billion in 2008 revenues. It was born in 2000 via the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE and now has 141 million land lines, 60 million wireless customers and is the largest provider of print and online directory information. It seems that VZ has a hearty appetite for strategic acquisitions. It bought MCI in late 2006, recently purchased Rural Cellular Corp. and should complete the acquisition of Alltel Corp. before the year's end making it the largest provider of wireless services in the United States. And I wouldn't hesitate a Sioux City second to recommend 100 VZ rather than 200 PCS. It's a no brainer.

VZ's net profit margins are superior to those of MetroPCS by 10 percent. Return on shareholder's equity is more than twice that of MetroPCS, cash flow per share is three times that of MetroPCS and annual revenue per user continues to increase while the ARPU for MetroPCS continues to move lower. Verizon's $1.84 dividend yields a swell 5.7 percent (PCS has no dividend) management has generated good esprit de corp and VZ's customer service, while not considered good, is certainly better by miles and miles than that of MetroPCS. VZ is definitely a superior investment. If you decide to own VZ, please reinvest the dividends, which will add about 1.5 new shares to your position each quarter.

Meanwhile, I'm glad you have a Roth IRA. But I must tell you that there's talk in Congress about changing the rules. Many members of Congress recognize that the national debt is out of control and are seeking new tax sources to mitigate the impact. One of the numerous considerations gaining acceptance is taxing Roth distributions beginning in 2012. The tax would be based upon the owner's income base so that Roth holders with low retirement incomes would pay zero taxes on distributions, while those with higher incomes would pay a graded tax. Perhaps it makes better sense to discontinue your Roth, fund a regular IRA and take a tax write-off now for your contributions.

