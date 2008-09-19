Program offers micro loans to entrepreneurs

Even before the nation's economy tightened, securing small loans to expand or start a small business was not easy.

Today, it is almost impossible.

A not-for-profit, Chicago-based organization is now making a push to make more Kankakee County residents aware of its lending source known as Accion.

The program, which focuses on applicants with less-than-perfect credit, has been available to much of Kankakee County for five years. However it was not available in the city of Kankakee because the city's Community Development Agency has a similar program.

Now, however, the state of Illinois recently relaxed some guidelines that will open the Accion "micro-loan" program to residents of Kankakee and other communities.

One person thankful for the arrival of Accion is Kankakeean Karlton Harris. The 32-year-old father of six is publishing his own book titled "I'm Free! Now What -- a 12-step prisoner guide to reduce recidivism."

Harris knew firsthand about the failing of many of those in prison. He served five years, from 1995-2000, after being convicted of selling a controlled substance and a weapons possession.

He talked with publishing companies, but felt that had he gone with them he would have ended up with very little of the book's profits. Instead, he formed his own publishing company, New Beginning Publishing Co.

"If I do this on my own, I can make more on it," the 2002 Olivet Nazarene University business graduate said.

Accion offers business loans ranging from $500 to $25,000. It will loan up to $15,000 for start-up businesses. Interest rates range from 10.6 percent to 16 percent.

The interest rates are higher, said Jessica Horn, the Accion loan officer who handles Kankakee County, because these are typically riskier loans -- in terms of the borrower and the business.

The Kankakee County Board will make $75,000 available interest-free to Accion for loans to Kankakee County businesses, said county Planner Mike Van Mill, who is also the president of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

Accion's funding is derived from contributions made by banks and lending instituions.

Main Street banks typically shy away from these small loans because there is just as much work involved in processing a $25,000 loan as a $250,000 package, but less to be made by the lender, Horn said.

Oftentimes, these applicants are left with few options, she added.

"I admit I have what I would call less-than-perfect credit," Harris said. "They took a chance on me and I am grateful to them."

Harris said 200 copies of his book have already been requested. He plans a first printing of 2,000. With a sale price of $19.95 per book, Harris said he will have to sell slightly over 200 to pay back his loan. He said he also invested $2,000 of his own on this project.

Accion will get referrals from banks such as National City, Centrue, First National Bank of Grant Park and CitiBank. Many referrals will also come through Ken Crites, Kankakee Community College's Small Business Development Association director, and Mike Martin, a Kankakee County planner.

Crites, Martin and representatives of the banks typically meet these individuals first.

People interested in exploring an Accion loan can contact Horn at (312) 275-3000 ext. 108; Crites at (815) 802-8222; or Martin at (815) 937-2940.