Malcolm Berko: Optionetics is not an option for serious investors

Dear Mr. Berko: What is your opinion of George Fontanills and his course called Optionetics? He says that a large number of people using his program have doubled their money in less than a month, that his people generate profits in excess of 300 percent annually and often make $6,000, or $8,000 even $11,000 on just one options trade. Their students make at least $1,000 daily with his Optionetics system, and he personally makes money in the market every day and that he never loses. While some skeptics might claim this is hard to believe, his results are published in newspapers all over the country from coast to coast and are proof of his genius. And that is very impressive. And I've even checked Fontanills out on the Internet before I planned to give him any money. And with the exception of two (maybe) negative articles that I couldn't pull up (it seems that there is a computer glitch), everything checks out perfectly. The cost for the seminar and software is about $4,400 and if I can make just 20 percent each month of what he claims I would make, it would certainly be worth the investment. And I can't lose anything because they offer a 100 percent guarantee or all my money back. And they certainly wouldn't make that 100 percent guarantee unless all their clients are 100 percent satisfied. My wife insists that I write for your opinion before I give Optionetics money. Now that I've given you all the information, please tell us this is a good deal. C.R., Boca Raton, Fla.

Dear C.R.: I think someone at your office is putting stupid pills in your coffee, and I also think that you already gave George a check for $4,400.

There are several nasty articles about George and his Optionetics program that are purposefully blocked on the Internet. I tried to access them on Google, MSN, Yahoo, Ask and AlltheWeb, but couldn't scroll beyond the first sentence. So I made a few phone calls and discovered that there are special software companies that, for a nice fee, will block negative information or embarrassing personal data (such as a felony, assault or fraud) from being published on the Internet. So if an advertiser has been accused of hanky-panky, deceit or artifice, it can easily be deleted from the Internet and potential customers attempting to protect themselves will remain clueless of the dangers they are trying to avoid. But I believe George could hammer roofing nails into your skull and you'd still think he is the greatest thing since the flush toilet. So much for the integrity of the Internet. I've been in this business since 1962, when Fontanills was probably wearing shorts and knickers. During those 46 years, I've watched naive suckers like you get burned by hotshots who claim they can turn lead into gold, sows' ears into silk purses and proprietary trading schemes into million-dollar bank accounts. They support their claims with audacious, full-page testimonials in the local newspapers and promise to return all your money if not satisfied. Then they proceed to euchre you out of four grand at a seminar with assertive, high-pressure sales tactics.

You sound like the nearly perfect mark that enjoys the rush of being bamboozled by some of the best beguilers on the seminar circuit. And I'm willing to wager a suitcase of hundred-dollar bills (nonconsecutive serial numbers) to a bucket of night soil that you won't make the money they claim you will. I doubt that you will even make chump change, and I very strongly doubt that Fontanills will return your $4,400.

So you gotta be dumber than a range cow to give George's high-powered hustlers a $4,400 check. Now if possible, I'd like you read the following and try to think logically instead of jumping to confusion like a babbling fool.

I'm familiar with many professionals in this business who manage hundreds of billions of dollars of mutual fund portfolios for the public ... experts from Fidelity, Vanguard, Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, American Funds, T. Rowe Price, Goldman Sachs and Lehman to name a few. And not one of those distinguished, multibillion-dollar portfolio managers uses George's Optionetics system.

Considering all those wonderfully documented claims of 100 percent and 300 percent profits, etc., you should ask yourself a question: "Why isn't this system used by those experienced professionals who can't figure out how to make money every day and have never made 300 percent a year?" These experts would sell their parents' and children's body parts to own a system that provides those returns.

So I'd like to ask you a question: If this system is so bloody foolproof and profitable, why is George spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on full-page newspaper advertisements peddling this tommyrot rather than using it to make the big bucks for himself? I hope you have enough common sense to recognize that you're being duped.

