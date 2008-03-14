Briefcase 3-14-08

<strong>PEOPLE</strong>

* <strong>McColly Real Estate</strong> announced <strong>Gloria Kennedy</strong> has joined its Bourbonnais office.

* <strong>First American Bank</strong> recently announced the promotion of <strong>Beverly Hood</strong> to vice president. She is the senior branch manager for the Bourbonnais and Kankakee branches.

* The <strong>Will County Center for Economic Development</strong> has announced that <strong>Curt Lawson</strong> of <strong>Interstate Warehousing</strong> in Joliet will serve as the 2008 Chairman for the Transportation and Logistics Council.

* <strong>Dykema</strong>, a national law firm, announced the appointment of <strong>Thomas R. Hill</strong>, former practice group leader of the litigation practice group, to office managing member of the firm's Chicago and suburban Chicago (Joliet and Lisle) offices.

* <strong>Country Insurance and Financial Services</strong> announced the addition of <strong>Karen Hallmer</strong>, of Braidwood, to the staff of its office in Morris.

<strong>AWARDS</strong>

* <strong>Berkot's Super Foods</strong> was recently awarded Business of the Year by the <strong>Manhattan Chamber of Commerce</strong>. Berkot's is family owned and operated, with stores in Manteno, Mokena, Manhattan, Braidwood, Coal City, New Lenox, Dwight and Watseka.

* <strong>Donna "DJ" Chellios</strong> was voted Citizen of the Year by the <strong>Manhattan Chamber of Commerce</strong>. Chellios, along with her husband, Bill, owns DMW Sales.

<strong>NEWS</strong>

* <strong>The CenterPoint for Entrepreneurs at Governors State University</strong> recently passed the $100 million mark in loan assistance. Since 2000, the center has helped 275 local entrepreneurs obtain more than $105 million in loans to start or expand businesses throughout the Chicago Southland. In addition to the financial milestone, the center helped local businesses to add more than 1,300 new jobs and retain an additional 1,900 jobs in the region.

<em>Source: CenterPoint for Entrepreneurs</em>

* The 3.7-acre lot on the northeast corner of Illinois Route 50 and North Street in Bradley is being purchased by Kankakee-based developer <strong>Mike Pinski.</strong>

Pinski declined to say how much he is paying for the property, but the former longtime location for Bill Kay Oldsmobile and then later Cub Shaver, will likely become a financial institution or a retail business.

The developer thought he had a user for the property, but that deal just fell through recently.

"We are purchasing this site, and we will redevelop it," Pinski said. "This is a beautiful lot, and that's what attracted us to it. This is a high-profile corner."

Pinski has taken over other vacant properties and rehabilitated them into top office space. Among the many projects he has tackled is the former Graham Industries property across the street from the Paramount Theatre in downtown Kankakee.

<em>~ Lee Provost</em>

<strong>COMING EVENTS</strong>

* <strong>Kankakee Community College</strong> is offering a course on nonprofit fundraising. "Fund Raising for Nonprofit and Community Organizations" will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday in Room D124. Cost is $59. Call (815) 802-8207 to register.

* The <strong>Kankakee Regional Chamber of Commerce Women in Business</strong> Lunch & Learn series will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. Learning to live clutter-free is the topic. Cost is $10 for nonmembers; free for members. To register, call the Kankakee Regional Chamber of Commerce at (815) 933-7721.

* A "Pre-Business Workshop" course will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 20 at <strong>Kankakee Community College</strong>. To register, call (815) 802-8207.

* The 19th annual <strong>Bradley Bourbonnais Regional Chamber of Commerce</strong> Membership Dinner and Awards Banquet will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley March 20. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $40. To RSVP, call (815) 932-2222.

* A presentation on the state's capital budget and economic stimulus plan is being held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 24 at <strong>Kankakee Community College</strong>, Room D-124 in the Workforce Center building. The presenter will be Matthew Summy, deputy chief of staff for policy in the office of Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

* The '08 Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 27, at <strong>Kankakee Community College</strong>. This event is sponsored by KCC's Office of Career Services and the Small Business Development Center. The event is open to students and the community. Professional attire is recommended. Job seekers should bring resumes or job histories. For more information, call (815) 802-8575 or go to <a href="http://www.kcc.edu/jobfair/">www.kcc.edu/jobfair</a>.

* The <strong>Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce</strong> will hold its <strong>"Face to Face" Business Expo 2008</strong> from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 29; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 30, at the Watseka Community High School, 138 Belmont Ave. For more information, call the chamber at (815) 432-2416.