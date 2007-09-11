Manpower survey predicts unstable area job market

Kankakee County employers expect to hire at a slow pace during the fourth quarter of 2007, according to the Manpower Employment Outlook Survey.

Among survey participants, the Kankakee County employment outlook is one of the weakest in the nation.

From October to December, 20 percent of the companies interviewed plan to hire more employees, while 23 percent expect to reduce their payrolls, according to Manpower spokesperson Beth Brosseau. Another 57 percent expect to maintain their current staff levels.

"Hiring intentions among area employers are more modest than in the third quarter when 13 percent of the companies interviewed intended to add employees, and 3 percent planned to reduce staff levels," said Brosseau.

"Employer confidence about hiring is similar to one year ago. For the fourth quarter of 2006, four percent of companies surveyed planned to boost staff levels and seven percent expected to reduce payrolls."

For the coming quarter, job prospects appear best in Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing. Employers in Construction and Transportation/Public Utilities plan to reduce staffing levels, while those in Durable Goods Manufacturing, Wholesale/Retail Trade and Services voice mixed hiring intentions. Hiring in other sectors is expected to remain unchanged.

After seasonal adjustments have been applied to the survey results, the Quarter 4, 2007 hiring pace in the United States is expected to remain unchanged from the July to September period. However, the hiring pace is expected to be slightly slower than last year at this time. Overall, hiring plans have been weaker throughout 2007 versus 2006.

Among the 14,000 U.S. employers surveyed, 27 percent foresee an increase in hiring activity, and 9 percent expect a decline in staff levels from October to December. Fifty-eight percent anticipate no change in the hiring pace, while 6 percent are undecided about their hiring plans.

Source: Manpower