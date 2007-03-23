Business briefs 3-23-07

PEOPLE

* Steve Conklin has been named to the staff of sales professionals at Gray Realtors, serving Will, Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford, Livingston and surrounding counties. He can be reached at SteveConklin@GrayRealtors.com, or call (815) 878-8046.

* Bennett Commercial named Greg Leutloff as the top agent of the month.

* Cognis Corp. has named Allen Spangler as 2006 Employee of the Year. In November 2006, Spangler was named employee of the month for showing leadership in an emergency situation, according to a company press release. He also was named employee of the month for March 2007.

AWARDS

* Darryl Mest, an owner of Mest, Wiser, Warmbir Insurance in Kankakee, has been presented the Silver Key Award by Pekin Life Insurance Company. The Silver Key Award annually honors those individuals who display superiority in the sales of life and health insurance, according to a company press release. This is the fifth year that he has been the recipient of the Key Award.

* American Honda Motor Co. Inc., announced that Bert Tvrz, a sales consultant with Bill Kay Honda in Bourbonnais, has achieved Gold Master status. To reach this level, an employee must reach Gold Level status three times in five years at the same dealership within the same division, according to a company press release.

COMING EVENTS

* The Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 18th annual Membership Dinner and Awards Banquet Thursday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. Cocktails will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $40 per person.

* The Kankakee River Valley Chamber of Commerce Women in Business will hold its monthly Lunch & Learn meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. Karen McGregor, a professional organizer, is the monthly presenter.

* The United Way Annual Dinner will take place from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kankakee Country Club. Cost is $25. To sign up, call (815) 932-7476.

* The first Women in the Workforce will be held April 13 from noon to 3:30 p.m. in the Weber Leadership Center at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. The event is an Opportunity Returns conference. Admission is $10 and includes lunch. Make checks payable to S.C.O.R.E. Mail reservation to S.C.O.R.E., P.O. Box 122, Kankakee, IL 60901. RSVP by April 2.

SPECIAL MENTION

HRC Manor Care, Inc., the parent company of Manorcare Health Services in Kankakee, is ranked among the "most admired companies" in the medical facilities industry, according to the latest survey by Fortune magazine.

The nursing home, located at 900 River Place, provides transitional care from hospital to home, according to director Susan Lucas. "We're proud of our staff and the care that we provide. The Fortune rating just reaffirms that the staff at ManorCare are caring, dedicated professionals."

The "Most Admired" list is compiled by the Hay Group, which surveys executives of the 1,000 wealthiest companies in the U.S.

Vulcan Materials Company, owner of quarry operations in Manteno and Limestone townships, was also among the "most admired" companies.

~ Journal staff report