Busse's holds grand opening

Busse & Rieck Flowers, Gifts and Antiques opened shop in its new west Kankakee location Friday after moving from its Maple Street address of more than 25 years.

The floral and gift shop is part of a million-dollar commercial development at the former Taylor used car dealership at 2001 W. Court St. In addition to fresh flowers, Busse & Rieck, which was purchased by Tholens' Landscape & Garden Center last year, offers a wide array of gift items including Vera Bradley bags, Crabtree & Evelyn products, soybean and Yankee candles and Christmas decorations. It also is the place to find Department 56 Krinkles and some select snow villages, said Cindy Tholen.

Plans to turn the former dealership into a commercial success are moving along. Devon's Bakery and Cafe is slated to open in early 2006, Tholen said. The European-style cafe will serve pastries, specialty coffees and luncheon items such as soups, salads and sandwiches. Devon's is owned by Devon Simmoneau of Kankakee.

Busse & Rieck also has a location in Bourbonnais. Hours for both stores are 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 933-2295 for more information.