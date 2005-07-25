people

Crystal Senesac of Riverside HealthCare has recently been promoted to the position of marketing and public relations manager. Her responsibilities will include developing and overseeing all newsletters and publications, press releases and media communications, coordinating public relations events and directing the Speaker's Bureau Program.

Brad Kuntz and Jon Wadsworth of Converging Networks Group in Kankakee recently completed all required curriculum to become an Avaya Certified Associate. As part of the Avaya Professional Certification Program, both employees have completed the necessary requirements for Software Specialist and Technician Tier II roles on Avaya telecommunication and data products for business.

Marti Duff Menges has been selected for inclusion in the 60th edition of Who's Who in America. Menges is employed by the Iroquois Special Education Association, and currently teaches in Watseka. She has taught students with special needs for 18 years.

Roland Rosenboom, owner of Rosenboom Realty, recently announced the agency's Top Producers for June. They are all members of either the Kankakee County Association of Realtors or the Iroquois County Association of Realtors and the Illinois and National Association, as well as members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Multiple Listing Service. The top producers are: Berry McCracken, Sandy Girard, Betty Hofbauer, Mary Lou Knecht, Fran Martin, Dale Saathoff, Lisa Scanlon, Don Bourassa, Lil Girard, Cathy Collins, Mary Murphy and Debbie Wendt.

Provena St. Mary's Total Wellness Center announced the addition of Nicki Stark to its staff of fitness instructors. Stark is a recent graduate of Eastern Illinois University where she majored in physical education with a concentration in exercise science. She is also a certified aerobics instructor with the Aerobics and Fitness Association of America. Stark worked in the emergency room at Provena St. Mary's Hospital while attending college.

Staff members of Provena St.Mary's Total Wellness Center recently earned certifications from Aerobics and Fitness Asssoication of America. They included: Nicki Stark, primary group exercise; and Mike Grimsley, Tim Rylander, Melinda Sutherland, Sarah Milone, Jennifer Yeates and Miriam Maas, indoor cycling.

Kacy Gruenkemeyer has been named Aflac specialist for Central Illinois Benefit Consultants with responsibility for expanding CIBC's Supplemental Benefits Department. Before becoming associated with CIBC, Gruenkemeyer was a district sales coordinator for Aflac in the St. Louis area. She will work from both the CIBC's Kankakee and Champaign locations.

Sam J. Sweeney, president at Central Bank in Ashkum and Gilman, recently was re-appointed to the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) 2005-06 Agricultural Advisory Committee by chairman Bruce Taylor, president and CEO of Cole Taylor Bank in Rosemont.

awards

Chris Gardner, program manager, has been named the May 2005 Employee of the Month at Kankakee County Training Center. Gardner has been employed at KCTC since 2000. His job duties include maintaining a caseload of 32 consumers. Gardner, a resident of Kankakee, graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in special education.

HCT ManorCare announced Jessica Morales one of the recipients of the company's 2005 nursing scholarships.

Morales has been employed at ManorCare for four years. She works as a physical therapy assistant in rehab services, and plans to use her scholarship money to begin her education in nursing.

She graduated from Kankakee Community College in 1998 with her physical therapy assistance license and has been a PTA for seven years.

upcoming events

Business After Hours

Business After Hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 for Bennett Commercial at the Real Estate Information Center, 100 Marquette Place South in Manteno. Ribbon Cutting will be held at 6 p.m. Call 468-6860.

Prairie State hosting sessions

Prairie State College's Business & Economics Department is hosting five informative sessions on a variety of business-related topics. The sessions are free and open to the public.

The 50-minute workshops will be Monday, Aug. 15, in Room 3165 of PSC's main campus at 202 S. Halsted St. in Chicago Heights.

The workshops are:

Business Management, 4-4:50 p.m. Learn the skills you need to be a highly paid manager or supervisor.

Business Communications, 5-5:50 p.m. Do you have the skills needed to communicate your business ideas?

Developing a Business Plan, 6-6:50 p.m. Would you like to open your own business? Find out how to map out a successful business strategy.

Investment Management, 7-7:50 p.m. Learn how to invest your personal assets, including your retirement funds.

Budgeting, 8-8:50 p.m. Learn how to get the most out of your hard-earned dollars.

For more information, contact Berlinski at jberlinski@prairiestate.edu or Donna Sum, professor of business, at dsum@prairiestate.edu or visit www.prairiestate.edu.