3 financial stocks you can take to the bank

Dear Mr. Berko: I have a conservative stock account in which I buy good dividend-paying issues and hold them as long-term investments. So with interest rates rising, it seems to me that bank loan margins might increase. Could you recommend several bank stocks that pay good dividends and have good potential to increase in share value?

K.F., Boca Raton, Fla.

Dear K.F.: There are three bank stocks I'd recommend for your long-term investment account.

AmSouth Bank (ASO-$25.69) and its $1 dividend yields just a teeny, tiny smidgen under 4 percent. Its dividend has increased in each of the past 10 years, growing from 43 cents in 1994 to $1 in 2004 and probably to $1.08 in 2005. ASO's earnings have increased in that same time frame from 89 cents to $1.09 in 2004 and the Street expects ASO to post earnings of $2.07 this year.

ASO has over 600 branches in the South, over 2,300 ATM machines, solid credit quality, over $50 billion in assets and Standard & Poor's has a "buy" recommendation on the stock. I'm required to tell you that I own this stock personally and so do our managed accounts.

First Horizon National Corp. (FHN-$42.63) is a Tennessee bank with 200 branches in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. The $1.72 dividend yields a jot and thread above 4 percent and has increased every year from 43 cents in 1994 to a possible $1.85 in 2005. Meanwhile, earnings have increased in nine of the past 10 years from $1.14 in 1994 to an anticipated $4.10 this year.

FNH has $28 billion in assets, a comparatively low debt structure, an excellent mortgage banking operation, conducts a nationwide bond distribution/underwriting business and has a lucrative merchant credit card processing enterprise. It boasts an enviable 24 percent return on equity and a high 1.8 percent net profit margin. Standard & Poor's recently upgraded FHN from a strong "sell" to a "hold." Sometimes S&P's behind the times.

Finally, I like Regions Financial Corp. (RF-$33.50) with 1,400 branches primarily in the South plus Indiana and Illinois. RF's dividend has increased in each of the last 10 years from 60 cents in 1994 to $1.36 last year and possibly higher again in 2005. The current dividend yields a swell 4.1 percent.

During the past decade, earnings have been lackluster but total assets have grown from $12 billion 10 years ago to $88 billion this year with $40 billion coming from RF's merger last year with Union Planters. The Union Planters acquisition gives RF a strong commercial leasing business, a solid loan portfolio, higher net interest margins and an excellent potential to increase its bottom line between 7 percent and 10 percent annually for the next four to five years.

So put those three banks in your portfolio, sit on them, let them hatch and over the coming five to six years I think these issues can provide you with an average total annual return of 12 percent to 15 percent.

