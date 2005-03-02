He's not big on today's large cap issues

Dear Mr. Berko: What do you think of large cap issues in today's market? I think that the timing may be right to put together a quality portfolio of 25 to 30 different large cap issues with good fundamentals but which have lagged the market. I know that the small cap issues have done well over the past few years at the expense of big companies like Coke, US Steel, Wal-Mart, etc. Please recommend a portfolio of these stocks for me if you think 2005 or 2006 might be the year of the large cap issues. I'd like to invest about $2,000 each in about 25 to 30 different large cap issues if you think it's the right time to do so.

I'd also like to contribute $1,000 to the United Nations Fund called UNICEF to aid the Tsunami victims. I made a contribution in January of 2005. Is it true that I can get a tax deduction for my 2004 tax year?

E.B., Oklahoma City

Dear E.B.: As a rule, I try to stay away from large companies like Intel, Microsoft (both of which I panned back in June of 2004), Proctor & Gamble, 3M, IBM, DuPont, etc. In fact, during the past quarter-century, the 100 smallest issues in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index outperformed the 100 largest companies by an average of 7 percent per year.

You might remember in 1998-1999 when Lucent, Motorola, Time-Warner, JC Penney, SBC Communications, Sprint and Albertsons were nearing $30 billion in revenues. I suggested then that many companies tend to blow apart at their corporate seams when revenues reach the $30 billion level. I frequently counseled that it would be unwise to purchase shares of those companies because their share prices tend to remain flat or decline in value.

The $30 billion revenue number seems to create a quirky psychological phenomenon. Management of these companies tends to be more interested in resting on their laurels and maintaining status quo rather than aiming at higher revenues, earnings and dividend growth. Size tends to foster a risk-averse, multilayered bureaucracy in which the executives cautiously insulate their fiefdoms from change or new ideas.

That helps explain how the Dow Jones Industrials rose just 3 percent and the S&P 500 (which has both large and small cap issues) rose 8.9 percent last year, while the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index and the Russell 2000 were up 15.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively.

Even though the largest 25 issues in the S&P 500 have a price-earnings ratio of 16.4 (predicated in expected 2004 earnings vs. 18.1 for the entire S&P Index), I'm still not sanguine on those large cap issues. While those 25 large cap issues have a dividend yield of 2.3 percent compared to the 1.7 percent yield of the S&P 500, I still prefer small and mid-cap issues over large cap issues for 2005. And even though the best returns in the stock market over the past five years were earned by mid- and small cap issues, I still doubt this will be the year for large cap issues.

However, it's difficult to ignore companies like Coke, General Electric, DuPont, Pfizer, Intel, AT&T, Wal-Mart, Citigroup, 3M, Cisco Systems, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, American International Group, Chevron Texaco, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Dow Chemical, GlaxoSmithKline, Honeywell, Tyco, United Technologies, US Steel, Morgan Stanley, Unilever, Archer Daniels Midland and Albertsons. If you must own large cap issues, those represent some of the best in the group. But if you'd like to save a king's ransom on commission costs and buy one issue, consider the Dow Diamonds (DIA-$108), an exchange-traded fund that has a 2.2 percent dividend yield. An investment in this ETF represents a proportionate undivided interest in each of the 30 stocks that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Averages. Yes, large cap issues are difficult to ignore: considering valuation levels, dividend growth, balance sheet considerations and P/E ratios, they look hugely attractive.

I'm very comfortable with the Dow Diamonds. If you do purchase the Dow Diamonds, you must be a long-term investor; don't treat this as a one- or two-year speculation. Frankly, I think the Dow Diamonds can bring some joy to your long-term portfolio. The dividend growth has been fairly good, rising from $1.44 a share in 2000 to $2.18 in 2004 which is a 40 percent increase. Sadly, the price of DIA shares has not done as well, falling from $121 in 2000 to $108 today. But because its price performance has lagged in the past five years, this year might be the exception you want.

And to answer your final question, I would never send a penny, nickel or dime to the United Nations. If you wrote a check to UNICEF, it's unlikely that your contributions would reach Tsunami victims. A client of ours, a Washington insider during the Bush and Clinton years, has entertained me with stories of billions of dollars of foul graft, aggressive embezzlement, bribery and blatant theft by U.N. employees who fill their pockets. He refers to their behavior as a "feeding frenzy," and knows dozens of U.N. employees "who came here with cardboard suitcases and now have large stock brokerage accounts." So write your future checks to the Red Cross. And yes, my accountant told me that Congress approved legislation allowing donors who itemize to claim a tax deduction in 2004 for donations made in January of 2005.

