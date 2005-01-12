Variable annuity can bring steady income

Dear Mr. Berko: I have been active in the stock market for 23 years and haven't had a string of successful years that I consider notable. The market is like a Ferris wheel. Over the past 23 years, my successes have been few and the time and effort I've invested was not worth the risks I took and vice versa!

I readily agree with a comment you once made: "Most people lie about the amount of money they make in the market and never tell you about their losses."

I own a moderately successful business. I understand my business, which is where I intend to keep my money invested. My wife passed on last March. I'm now 66 and expect to continue working until I die and for reasons I don't want to discuss, this may happen sooner than later. For the first time in my life, I feel I need advice from someone else so writing this letter is not easy for me.

My only child was killed in Iraq, leaving a 16-year-old son and his 42-year-old mother. My really dumb daughter-in-law (I love her as if she were my blood) works for me and the only thing she knows about money is that its green and her personal checks are pink. I've set up a lifetime trust for her and now I want to set up a trust for my grandson and intend to fund it with $125,000, which will just about clean me out of excess cash. My lawyer already has the papers set up and he's just waiting for me to fund it.

So here's my problem: Assuming my grandson is as dumb as his mother (and I think he is) I need to find an investment that has little risk and modest appreciation potential which will still be viable 40 or 75 years from now and will provide a good income for him when he retires. God knows that he won't be able to do it himself.

For my peace of mind, I need to provide for my grandson's retirement future because I feel he won't have the financial acumen to help himself. Frankly, there's nothing he will learn at college that will earn him a good living unless he becomes a professional, which is doubtful. In fact, I think most of today's colleges are an expensive waste of a parent's money.

So my question to you is (and I pray you have the advice with which I can agree), what do I do with this $125,000 to maximize the return and minimize the risks so my grandson doesn't have to be involved in making investment decisions?

R.E., Columbus, Ohio

Dear R.E.: I think you're doing your grandson a disservice by giving him a comfortable retirement guarantee. The lad will have zero incentive to work and save like the rest of us and you've probably succeeded in convincing him that he really is stupid. Let the lad live the consequences of his own behavior -- swim or sink. Your attempt to buy him security may also create an adult with no resolve, low self-esteem, a weak backbone and contempt for his peers. Take away a man's goals and you take away his self-respect and his reason for living.

But there's an answer for you and it's called a variable annuity, or VA. VAs are offered by many insurance companies that have been doing business for well over 100 years. For a small additional cost, select a VA that has a 6 percent living benefit (and if you invest that $125,000 at 6 percent for 48 years at which time your grandson will be 65) it will provide him with a guaranteed minimum living benefit of $2.4 million). That $2.4 million which must be annuitized guarantees him a prodigiously huge monthly check, which is impossible to outlive. If, during those 48 years, the stock market does as well as it did in the last 48 years, this VA could be worth a lot more than $2.4 million. If that's the case, your grandson can withdraw the entire kit and caboodle in one fell swoop.

But you need to know that the VA, compounding at 6 percent, is guaranteed to have a minimum $2.4 million living benefit when your grandson is 65 and that none of this income is taxed until your grandson annuitizes or takes a principal distribution. At today's rates, your grandson's guaranteed monthly income at age 65 would amount to $16,700 a month, or over $200,000 a year for life. And all your grandson has to do is wait for the mailman to deliver the check 12 times a year. No muss, no fuss, no bother or pother!

There are many other VA options available; however, that's a discussion for another date.

