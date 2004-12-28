Business Briefs

Swaim retires from Peddinghaus

Peddinghaus Corporation, Bradley, announced the retirement of Eugene "Cecil" Swaim after 17 years of service to the firm. Cecil served Peddinghaus as a senior customer service technician, daily communicating with clients on a global basis.

Cecil and his wife, Myrna, reside in Crete. They are the parents of two daughters and have five grandchildren.

Curtis, Andrews promoted at Perry Group

Joseph Perry, president and CEO of Perry Group Ltd., announce the promotion of Christopher Curtis to senior vice president, and Wesley Andrews to vice president.

Curtis started with the Perry Group in 1991 and handles the disposition, acquisition and leasing of industrial and commercial property in Kankakee and Will counties and central Illinois. Curtis is a graduate of Southern Illinois University, and lives in Kankakee with his wife Lori, and two sons, Connor and Zach.

Andrews began his real estate career with Perry Group in 2000 and handles the disposition, acquisition and leasing of commercial-industrial and investment properties.

Andrews has worked extensively with such notable clients as Daimler Chrysler, CVS Pharmacy, Baron Huot Oil Co., Cardinal Fitness, Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Quality Inn and Suites, Aurelio's Pizzeria and many others.

Andrews is a graduate of Illinois State University, and resides in Bourbonnais.

Hoekstra names Chupp Driver of the Year

Hoekstra Transportation, a leader in providing regional truckload transportation services is proud to announce its 2004 Driver of the Year. Tom Chupp of Marcellus, Mich., was recently awarded the recognition at their annual family gathering. Chupp has been with Hoekstra since 2000, and has proven to be consistently reliable, safe and exhibits an attitude worthy of this award. He has been recognized by co-workers, customers and fellow drivers on the road for his efforts to exemplify the professional truck driver.

This is the first year an independent contractor has been given this award. As part of the recognition, Chupp will have his photo placed on the wall of honor, as well as receiving a trophy and a cash award of $2,500.

HBAK names Cunha Member of the Year

The Home Builders Association of Kankakee presented the "Builder Member of the Year" award to Melissa Cunha of Endor, Inc., at this year's annual Holiday Installation and Awards Banquet held Dec. 16. Cunha received this award because of her dedication and continuous involvement through volunteer efforts to the Association. Melissa is currently the vice president of the Association and chairs the membership committee as well as the Spring Home Improvement Show.

Cunha is the sales manager of Endor, Inc. and has been with the company since 2000. Endor, Inc. became an HBAK member in 2001. Cunha and her husband Michael, co-owner of Endor, Inc., reside in Crete.

Longtin receives HBAK honor

The Home Builders Association of Kankakee presented the "Associate Member of the Year" award to Jason Longtin of Menards at this year's Holiday Installation and Awards Banquet held Dec. 16. Longtin has served on the board of directors for two years, been an active participant in the monthly general membership meetings and events such as the annual cash bash and annual golf outing. He received this award because of his continuous involvement through volunteer efforts to the association.

Longtin is the contractor sales and delivery manager for Menards. He has been employed with them for over 10 years. He resides in the greater Kankakee area.

HBAK installation held

The Home Builders Association of Kankakee held its annual installation of officers and directors on Dec. 16.

For 2005, Terry Vaughn of Terry Vaughn Construction will remain president, Melissa Cunha of Endor, Inc. will continue as vice president and Joanne Keen of Frank's Appliance Center will remain as treasurer. Heather Shaul of Heartland Cabinetry and More will be secretary.

The new directors will be Don Hemenover of Hemenover Construction and Tim Stewart of Stewart Construction as builder directors, and Tom Goodberlet of Goodberlet Heating and Air and Jim Kane of Standard Title Guaranty Company as associate directors.

Hurliman achieves high survey score

Personal financial advisor Jerry Hurliman has received high ratings from his clients in American Express Financial Advisor's annual client satisfaction survey. Hurliman is one of 30 percent of all participating advisors whose clients rated them highly in areas including overall satisfaction and financial knowledge.

First Trust to host Business After Hours

First Trust, 720 N. Convent in Bourbonnais, will hold a Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new branch. It is First Trust's fourth office and second Bourbonnais location.

The office will offer a complete line of business lending and cash management services as well as a full range of personal deposit and loan products. Lobby hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m.-noon and Saturday 8:30 a.m.-noon. Drive-up hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.