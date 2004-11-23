Take 4 of these and call me in the morning

Dear Mr. Berko: I have $12,000 and would like to buy either Merck, Bristol-Myers, GlaxoSmithKline or Pfizer. Please tell me which of these four issues has the best potential and that's the single issue I will buy.

B.L., Waterloo, Iowa

Dear B.L.: Since 2001, there have been few shinning stars in the drug industry and the share prices of most big drug issues have weakened, wilted, withered and wasted away.

During the past three years, Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) imploded from $75 to $30; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) shares got battered from $70 to $23; GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) shares shattered from $60 to $41; and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) helplessly watched its share price get dashed from $46 to $30.

There are five major reasons for this wholesale collapse:

1. Big pharma's drug pipelines are running at near-empty. During the past decade, the costs to develop a new drug and get it ready for market has more than tripled and the timeline to bring it to market has nearly doubled.

2. Meanwhile, patent protection on profitable drugs is expiring. Merck is losing Zocor, GlaxoSmith is losing Paxil and Wellbutrin, Bristol-Myers is taking the pipe because its popular Taxol, BuSpar, Monopril, Paraplatin and Serzone will expire soon and Pfizer faces looming patent expiration for its three Zs: Zoloft, Zithromax and Zyrtec.

3. A huge increase in co-payments of between $40 and $100 per prescription are crimping prescription volume. Just a few years ago insured third party co-pays averaged $10.

4. Medicare legislation and those myriad new drug care card plans that were supposed to mitigate rising costs have failed ignominiously. The choice of plans is intimidating and overwhelming, the application procedure is terribly tedious and exasperating and the pricing scheme is Rubic's Cube-complicated. But some thousands of drugged and determined consumers have managed to make the system work for them and I guess that's acceptable for government work.

5. Finally, increased exposure to suits by attorneys in cheap suits encouraged by a legal system run amok and a growing consumer conviction that he or she is entitled to awards far in excess of any damages has also dampened investors' enthusiasm.

And that's all that's wrong with the drug stocks today.

As a long-term value investor, I can't pick a favorite among the four issues. That's sort of like asking me which of my grandchildren I like best. BMY ($23.80) has a handsome $1.12 dividend that yields 4.7 percent, earnings for 2005 and 2006 may continue lower and the stock may continue to under perform the market for the next 12 to 18 months. BMY has a few seeds in its pipeline that should germinate next year to produce some attractive profits in late 2006 and early 2007. MRK ($27.07) has a $1.52 dividend that yields a tidy 5.6 percent, which may increase a few pennies during the next few years, even with the Vioxx problem. Merck's net profit margins (29.7 percent) are hugely impressive and there are various potential developments that could jump the stock in the coming 12 to 18 months. Earnings peaked in 2002 at $3.14 a share as revenues trended lower. There will be about $2 billion revenue loss as Vioxx is pulled of the shelf and Zocor, the patent for which expires in 2006, will reduce revenues by nearly $5 billion. GSK ($44.29) pays dividend of $1.60, which yields a swell 3.6 percent. While GSK's net profit margins (20.4 percent) are not as good as MRK's, its respiratory drugs, antiviral and central nervous system medicaments continue to grow the company's revenues, earnings and dividends. Even though GSK may get stuck with over $1 billion in fines (Paxil at $500 million, Augmentin at $320 million and Zantac at $200 million), the company's current portfolio is well regarded in the medical industry. GSK should continue to report record revenue, earnings and dividend growth. Then PFE's ($28) 68-cent dividend yields 2.4 percent, which is just about the average yield on a 12-month certificate of deposit. PFE's purchase of Warner Lambert in 2000 and Pharmacia in 2003 has created impressive cost synergies. This behemoth's portfolio may be the most diversified in the drug industry and its 31 percent net profit margins are the envy of the competition. Earnings for 2003 were $1.75 while the company expects to earn $2.12 in 2004, over $2.35 in 2005 and $2.55 in 2006. And of course I expect that PFE will continue to grow its dividend to perhaps $1.00 by 2006.

So you see I can't recommend just one of these four issues. Today's valuations, compared to the past, are exceptionally low and with few exceptions, most of the issues in the drug sector have been hammered hard, well below their fair value. I believe that big pharma should trade at 25 times earnings and only PFE comes close with a price-earnings ratio of 23. MRK trades at a P/E of 10 (too low) GSK trades at 16 times earnings while BMY P/E is 16. Now if you put equal dollar amounts in each of these four issues you will have an excellent return on your portfolio of 4 percent. And that's a great return for a growth portfolio of the best companies in the world and probably a rare opportunity in timing, too.

