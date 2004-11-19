Business Briefs

Peddinghaus honors Fitzpatrick

Peddinghaus Corp. in Bradley honored Bill Fitzpatrick on his 20th anniversary with the firm. He is currently a senior member of the Peddinghaus assembly team. In his tenure, Fitzpatrick has contributed in many ways, ranging from manufacturing techniques to coining the company's current quality trademark phrase, "Quality Minded and Customer Motivated".

Fitzpatrick resides in Peotone with his wife Cindy, and two sons, William and Thomas. He is also active in soccer, both as a coach and official.

Wheeler completes course

Doug Wheeler, president of First Community Insurance Group, recently graduated from "The Eight Best Practices of High-Performing Advisors."

Wheeler is ranked in the top 1,200 advisors out of the 156,000 representatives, worldwide, for Allianz Life of North America.

The course is a study program that includes self-study and four classroom sessions taught by Covenant Group in Houston, Texas.

During the course participants studied client relationship management, resource management systems and opportunity analysis.

Allianz Life sponsored the training for their top advisors.

Forrest named GM at fitness club

Gregory Forrest, formerly of Gilman, has recently been promoted to general manager of the Regents Fitness Club in Chicago.

He has been employed at the Regents Club, located along Lake Shore Drive, for the past seven years, and was assistant manager the past several years.

He resides in Chicago. Forrest is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston with a B.S. in physical education, majoring in fitness and community health. He is also a certified personal trainer.

A graduate of Iroquois West High School in Gilman, Forrest is the son of James and Dorothy Forrest of Gilman.

Pottery Barn promotes Simeur-Werner

Pottery Barn Field and Corporate recently announced the promotion of Trina Simeur-Werner to regional manager for the Pottery Barn Central Region. Werner started with the company five years ago as the associate manager of the Oakbrook store. Soon after, she was promoted to general manager, and in 2001 was promoted to district manager for the Chicago District.

Werner is a graduate of Manteno High School and Eastern Illinois University.

KCTC names Shipley October EOM

Sharon Shipley, building manager, has been named the October 2004 Employee of the Month at Kankakee County Training Center. She has been employed at KCTC since 1996 where she began as a production floater and was promoted to building manager in 2003.

Shipley enjoys working at KCTC because she is able to see the accomplishments of each consumer she supervises. "It's a very rewarding experience," she said. She was nominated because of her generosity by helping a homeless person buy clothes, food and personal items with her own money. The staff said that she goes out of her way to get her job done and to see to the needs of consumers.

Shipley lives in Bradley with her husband, George, and son, Matt.

KVAIFA welcomes new members

Carrie E. McCann, Gwen Hopkins Group Inc., and Chad Ringler, Country Insurance & Financial Services, were welcomed as members of the Kankakee Valley Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (KVAIFA).

Dr. Pigato initiated into American College of Surgeons

Dr. Joseph Pigato was among 1,301 initiates from around the world who became Fellows of the American College of Surgeons during convocation ceremonies at the College's recent 90th annual Clinical Congress in New Orleans.

Dr. Pigato received a medical doctorate in 1993 from Rush Medical College and is currently practicing at Provena St. Mary's Hospital and Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He attained board certification from the American Board of Urology and has a strong professional interest in General Urology. He holds membership in other professional societies, including American Urological Association.

Top Speckman producers named

Speckman Realty Inc., GMAC announced its top producers for October. They include: Lisa Sanford, $1.8-plus million; Lori Naese, $1.2-plus million; RoseMary Alberts, $1.2-plus million; Lee Godin, Cindy Olson, Tressie Clemens, Dondi Maricle, Jan Kazlausky, Amanda Fedrow and Pam MacArthur.

Speckman personnel attend course

Speckman Realtors Linda Krause, Donna Giachinno, Linde Boggess, Tressie Clemens, Amanda Fedro, Dondi Maricle, and Jan Kazlausky recently attended a GMAC residential marketing master's course in REO opportunities. The course focused on working with investment properties, handling and processing inspections, cash for keys, marketing listings for investment buyers, and reporting accuracy.

Realtors attend meetings

Kristie Tubbs, president of the Kankakee County Association of Realtors, was among the more than 30,000 Realtors who recently attended the National Association of Realtors annual Realtor Conference and Expo held in Orlando, Fla. Also attending were President-elect Rhonda Tatom and Executive Officer Connie Legris.

Tubbs and Tatom also attended meetings that dealt with association governance and home ownership rights.

Smith joins Coldwell Banker

Robin Smith has joined the sales team at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Smith recently received her real estate sales license. She is a member of the Kankakee County Association of Realtors, Illinois Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, Multiple Listing Service of Northern Illinois and the Multiple Listing Service.