Things aren't going better for Coke

Dear Mr. Berko: In 1998, I bought 25 shares of Coke at $88.50 and it went straight down from there. Do you think Coke can move back to the $80-$90 price range in the next couple of years? If so, I'd like to buy 275 more shares and round out my holdings to 300 shares. What do you think of the stock? And do you think it may have bottomed out at this price?

E.L., Kankakee, Ill.

Dear E.L.: Between 1987 and 1989, the Coca Cola Co. (KO-$41.20) traded at a reasonable 15 to 17 times earnings with revenues of $7.5 billion. A lot of water has gone over the dam since then.

Between 1996 and 2002, KO's revenues soared between $18 billion and $20 billion and its price-earnings ratio zoomed over 60. In 1998, KO earned $1.42 a share and those like you who bought the stock at $89 a share were paying an entropic 63 times earnings. Then in 2001, with revenues of $18 billion and record earnings of $1.60, myopic and star-struck investors were paying an over-eager 36 times earnings and ridiculously continued to buy KO in the low $60s.

Today, with record revenues of $22.5 billion and record earnings of $2.09, investors are paying 20 times earnings (still too high for my taste) or $42 a share.

KO, 8.1 percent owned by Berkshire Hathaway, employs 49,000 people and, next to Mother Nature, is the largest liquid beverage distributor in the universe. Its brand names include Coke (diet, C2, vanilla, lemon, lime, cherry and caffeine-free) Sprite, Mr. Pibb, Fanta, Fresca, Powerade, Minute Maid, Danone, Dasani and Evian waters.

While I believe KO's earnings will continue to grow, perhaps 3 percent to 6 percent annually, I strongly doubt that KO will move back to the high $80s in the coming few years.

KO is still playing catch-up in the non-carbonated drink business where Pepsico Inc. (PEP-$49 and trading at 22 times earnings) owns 47 percent of the market compared to KO's 27 percent. KO's Powerade just can't hold a candle to PEP's Gatorade. Observers think that KO's Powerade will continue to rank a distant No. 2 to PEP's extremely profitable Gatorade. This just rankles all the Coke-heads.

KO is still much too high for my portfolio comfort. While I like the company, I'm still gun-shy. Coke has gone through four chief marketing officers in the past six years, its advertising campaign "sucks" and lacks snap, pop and pizzazz. Coke hasn't been able to develop niche products into large-scale successes. In fact, its product failures (Planet Java, C2, Mad River tea, etc.) have been embarrassing and while these new products take off like rockets they seem to fade quickly into oblivion.

I'm also gun-shy because the extensive layoffs between 2000 and 2002 have decimated KO's experienced management talent. In fact, not one of KO's managers were in their current jobs prior to 2002. They're basically highly paid plebes without any previous Coke identity, experience or loyalty. They think that marketing a case of Coke to the public is no different then selling shower curtains at Macys!

And I'm gun-shy because KO's board is meddlesome and useless (payoffs from past favors). Many directors are considered a laughingstock among large public companies.

I believe KO's revenues and earnings will continue to grow but its growth is likely to be modest. I believe that KO will increase its dividend (now pays $1 and yields 2.2 percent) some 5 percent to 8 percent annually for the foreseeable future. I think KO can just modestly improve its operating and net profit margins for the next three to five years.

I'm mindful that Coke's popularity in Europe and North America is waning (How much more of that stuff can we drink till our teeth become dental gold mines?) and that revenues are not meeting expectations. I'm also mindful that KO's relatively green management team does not have the moxie needed to maintain strong revenue and earnings momentum. They've got the "get-up" but lack the "go." And I think that the Street's future earning projections gives Coke's green management too much credit.

I think KO is in for some rough patches during the coming few years as Coke's "green team" tries to get a feel for the business.

But I would not pay over 18 times earnings for the stock and with expected 2004 share earnings of $1.90, (down from earlier projections of $2.20) my purchase price would be between $33 and $35. Be patient, wait for a market sell off, drop your hook and do some bottom fishing.

Malcolm Berko's column appears Monday, Wednesday and Friday in The Daily Journal. Please address your financial questions to Malcolm Berko, P.O. Box 1416, Boca Raton, FL 33429 or e-mail him at malber@adelphia.net.