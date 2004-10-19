Coming clean on the 'wash sale' rule

Dear Mr. Berko: Please explain the "wash sale" rule to me. If I end this year with a $30,000 loss in excess of my capital gains and buy the stock back in January, how much of that loss can I use in 2005?

N.R., Oklahoma City

Dear N.R.: There must be some sort of guilt epidemic across the nation. Most of us don't have to file a tax return until April yet in the past few months, I have received an inordinately large number of questions regarding this ridiculously simple, easy-to-understand federal tax law. I'm going to provide you with a simple as pie answer but I still want you to verify my response with an accountant.

Assume you end this year with $30,000 loss in excess of your capital gains, and mind you we're not talking about paper losses. The Internal Revenue Service allows you to take adeduction of $3,000 against ordinary income in 2005 and carry forward the remaining $27,000. The remaining losses ($27,000) can offset future gains up to that amount or (assuming no future capital gains) you can write off $3,000 a year for the next nine years. See IRS Publication 550.

Now, it makes zero difference if the initial loss occurred in 2004 and you repurchased the stock in 2005. If you sell a stock and buy it back before 31 days, the $30,000 loss cannot be used to offset even a nickel of gains. The operative number here is "31 days," not the years 2004 and 2005. This is the famous "wash sale" rule. To avoid the penalty you must wait at least 31 days to repurchase the same security.

So, if you sell the stock on Dec. 10 and buy it back on Jan. 3, that's only 24 days and you're skunked. The soonest you can buy back that stock (and qualify for the $30,000 loss) is on the 31st day, which is Jan. 10.

Some traders, who wish to remain invested in the stock and still take the loss, will open a margin account prior to the sale. Then using the "to be sold shares" as collateral they can purchase an equal number of new shares of the stock to be sold. After the purchase has been effected, the trader will sell the original shares on the 31st day. By using a margin account and the "to be sold" shares as collateral he will not be required to invest additional capital. If you decide to use this strategy this year you must purchase the identical shares on or before Nov. 29.

There are a lot of good folks in the IRS and, contrary to some opinions, they are not heartless people. Suppose you buy a stock for $10,000 because you got a hot tip that couldn't be passed up. Then a week later the stock crashes to $7,000 (sound familiar?) and you sell it taking a $3,000 loss. But a week later you're confident that the information you have is accurate and you buy the stock back but this time you pay $8,000. Well that violates the "wash sale" rule because you bought the stock back prior to the 31st day. As a result, you can't deduct the $3,000 loss. However the good guys and gals at the IRS will permit you to add the disallowed loss of $3,000 to the cost of your new shares ($8,000) and establish a new basis on your new stock of $11,000. If this is a considered course of action I still recommend that you pass it by your accountant prior to commission.

Now let's cover all the bases. Assume you sell a stock in March of 2004 with a $30,000 "gain" and repurchase it two weeks later. Now four months later (July), you sell those shares for $20,000 and take a $10,000 capital loss. The dreaded "wash sale" rule does not apply here and you are permitted to use that $10,000 loss against the gain you took earlier in the year.

