Telling it like it is about Social Security

Dear Mr. Berko: You've made some really dark remarks about the future of our Social Security system that to some folks might sound inflammatory. I don't know enough about the numbers to agree or disagree with you. I'm not covered by Social Security, so if it has a problem, it doesn't impact me.

It does, however, concern my parents, who are self-employed (they jointly pay over $20,000 a year in Social Security taxes) and hope to retire in 19 years when they're 67. Do you think you might be causing unnecessary worry when you tell them that they may not get Social Security checks or that their benefits will be reduced?

Yes, the budget is tight right now due to the war in Afghanistan, 9-11 and the Iraq war. But in the coming few years tax dollars will be diverted from defense and homeland security back to our social programs that will strengthen our entitlement funding to the people who are owed this guarantee. If necessary, Congress will borrow a little more money to assure Americans that their Social Security benefits are guaranteed. I believe that our short-term problems will soon be corrected so Congress can keep its guarantee to Americans.

I think you must tone down your comments that unnecessarily frighten so many readers with your guesses and suppositions.

B.L., Waterloo, Iowa

Dear B.L.: Congress has never passed legislation to guarantee that Social Security income benefits be paid to those who have retired and made contributions during all their working years.

In Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan's Nov. 6 remarks to the National Center for Policy Analysis he commented:

"To maintain the system ... Congress will be forced to raise the national debt by 600 percent."

Speaking to the Senate Budget Committee on Feb. 12, he suggested that we must cut our Social Security and Medicare benefits to curtail the deficit.

On Feb. 25, he said, "Significant structural adjustments must be made" to maintain the integrity of the system.

In 1935, before your parents were born, President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Social Security act into law, and the first check was issued to Ida Mae Fuller in January of 1940 for $22.54. Since then, Congress has cruelly ravaged and savaged the Social Security system.

Allowing Congress to have domain over our Social Security contributions is like giving a credit card to a sex maniac in a brothel. Trillions of your dollars that were supposed to be placed in a special trust fund for your future have been dumped into the general fund and spent by Congress every year. Just ask your representative.

When Fuller got her first check, there were 42 workers for each retiree. Today, there are 3.1 workers per retiree, and in 20 years, there will be 2.2 workers for each retiree. Since Congress gave us Medicare in 1963, medical costs have increased fifteenfold. Now, according to Boston University, the shortfall between the present value of promised benefits and projected revenues is $51 trillion. That's almost five times our gross domestic product and 25 percent more than the aggregate of our household wealth ($41 trillion), including our boats, cars, homes, 401(k)s, jewelry, CDs, TVs and toys.

B.L., you're entitled to your own opinion, but the facts remain the same. Check out "The Coming Generation's Storm" by Scott Burns of the Dallas Morning News. It will knock the socks off your feet.

Consider giving your self-employed parents some of the best advice they may ever get: Ask them to visit with a lawyer to incorporate their business. The lawyer might suggest that each take a minimum wage of $12,000, on which they must pay 15.3 percent Social Security and Medicare taxes. The lawyer may also recommend that the corporation pay both your mom and dad quarterly dividends of $15,000, upon which there is no Social Security or Medicare tax.

Those $15,000 quarterly dividends total $120,000, upon which your parents will not have to pay the 15.3 percent Social Security and Medicare taxes of $18,360. Then make sure they take that savings and invest it for their retirement rather than give it to Congress, which is like pouring water in a leaky bucket.

If you do recommend this approach to your folks (after you've read that book), please advise them to seek legal counsel who is an expert in this area. This is not tax evasion, but rather tax avoidance, which is as legal as blue sky and sunshine.

Malcolm Berko's column appears Monday, Wednesday and Friday in The Daily Journal. Please address your financial questions to Malcolm Berko, P.O. Box 1416, Boca Raton, FL 33429 or e-mail him at malber@adelphia.net.